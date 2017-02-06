The Friends Shop: Valentine & Spring Gift Ideas

The Friends Shop is a non-profit gift shop located at 2200 Children's Way on the 2nd floor of the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. It is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm, and Saturday from 12pm-4pm. There is free valet parking at the main hospital entrance. Proceeds from your purchases at The Friends Shop go to benefit the patients at the hospital. For more information call (615) 936-6186.