Katie Wells made Shepherd's Pie from The Wellness Mama Cookbook. (see recipe below) For more information, visit her website, www.wellnessmama.com and follow her on social media @wellnessmama .

The Wellness Mama’s Shepherd’s Pie

2 lbs ground beef or lamb

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 onions

1 T coconut oil or unsalted butter

1 lb bag mixed frozen vegetables

3 heads cauliflower

4 T (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

4 oz cream cheese

1 t dried basil

1 t dried oregano

1 t garlic powder

½ t ground cayenne pepper

1 egg

4 oz mild cheddar cheese, grated

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet over medium high heat, brown the beef, breaking it up as it browns, for 8-10 minutes. Season meat to taste with salt and pepper when cooked and remove it to a large bowl.

Dice the onions and saute with the coconut oil in the same skillet you used for the meat over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, until somewhat soft. Add to the bowl with the meat.

Pour the mixed veggies in the same skillet over medium heat until defrosted and toss, then add to the same bowl as the meat and onions, set aside.

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Add the cauliflower, cover and cook 5-7 minutes, until soft enough to mash. Remove the pot from the heart, pour off the water and add the butter and cream cheese. Add the spices plus 1 t salt and 1 I pepper and mash. (I use an immersion blender to make it really smooth.

Add the egg to the meat bowl and mix it well by hand. Scrape the mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Spread the mashed cauliflower over the top until smooth. Bake 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, top with cheddar cheese, and bake 5 more minutes, or until cheese is bubbly. Remove from the oven, let cool for 5 minutes and serve warm.