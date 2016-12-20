Tiger Butter and Other Holiday Sweet Treats

Tiger Butter & Sweet Holiday Treats

Meryll and Lelan made Tiger Butter, Christmas Cookie Bark, and M&M Pretzel Hugs - easy sweet treats for the holidays!

Tiger Butter

1 lb white chocolate*

12 oz peanut butter

2 c semi-sweet chocolate chips

 

Line a 10-inch by 15-inch cookie sheet with waxed paper or parchment paper.

Combine the white chocolate and peanut butter in a heavy saucepan. Cook over low heat until the chocolate and peanut butter are melted, stirring constantly.

Heat the chocolate chips in a separate saucepan until melted, stirring frequently.

Spread the white chocolate/peanut butter mixture evenly on the waxed paper. Drizzle the dark chocolate over the surface in long horizontal stripes. It doesn’t matter if the stripes look messy.

Using a table knife, make swirls vertically through the horizontal stripes, going back and forth.

Chill until firm, at least an hour. Cut or break into pieces and store in a covered container in the refrigerator.

*Use white chocolate bark, baking bars or chips. If using bark or bars, chop first for quicker melting.

 

Pretzel M&M Hugs {Christmas Style}

Yield: 70

Ingredients

70 square pretzels (do NOT use butter snaps)

 

70 Hershey's Hugs chocolates (from nearly 1 full 12 oz package), unwrapped

 

70 Milk Chocolate M&M's, I used the red and green Christmas package

 

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or waxed paper. Align pretzels on cookie sheet in a single layer then top each pretzel with one Hershey's Hug chocolate. Bake in preheated oven for 4 - 5 minutes, until the chocolate is shiny and soft (but NOT melting, the chocolates should still hold their shape).

Remove from oven and carefully place one M&M in the center of each soft Hug and press down on M&M to spread the chocolate. Place in refrigerator and allow to rest until chocolate has set, about 5 minutes. Store in an airtight container.

 

Christmas Cookie Bark

Ingredients

14 whole Oreos, broken up (use the ones with red filling inside if you can find them)

1 1/2 cups pretzels, broken (long skinny ones work great)

1 cup red and green M&M's

1 lb white chocolate or almond bark

Red and green sprinkles

 

Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.

Spread out on the sheet the Oreos, pretzels and 3/4 cup of the M&M's.

Melt the chocolate or bark in a microwave safe bowl for 1 1/2 minutes, stir, and continue melting in microwave for 30 seconds at a time until melted and smooth. (if you prefer, use a double boiler on the stovetop to melt the bark.) Drizzle over the candy mixture and top with extra M&M's and sprinkles. Allow to harden at room temperature or in the refrigerator.

Break into chunks.

Store in an airtight container.

