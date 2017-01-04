Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger made two healthy recipes, Tomato Basil Soup and Chicken Tortilla Soup.

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

1-2 T olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 T minced garlic

1 T dried basil

2 (14.5-oz) cans diced tomatoes

2 (6-oz) cans tomato juice or 12 oz tomato juice

1 (8-oz) can crushed tomatoes

2 (14.5-oz) cans beef broth or a 32-oz pkg beef broth

¾ c crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, shredded Parmesan or cheddar cheese, optional

In a large saucepan sauté onion in olive oil; add garlic and continue stirring. Add basil, tomatoes, tomato juice, crushed tomatoes and beef broth. Cook over high heat until soup reaches a boil. Reduce heat and cook over medium to low heat for 20-30 minutes or until soup thickens slightly. Serve piping hot with a tablespoon of favorite cheese sprinkled on top of soup, if desired. Yield: 6-8 servings.

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

1-2 T olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 T minced garlic

1 (32-oz) pkg chicken broth

1 c water

2 c shredded cooked turkey or chicken

3 c salsa

1 (15-oz) can diced tomatoes

1 (15-oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-oz) can whole kernel corn, drained

2 t cumin

Tortilla strips or baked tortilla chips

Heat oil in a large saucepan and sauté onion for about 3 minutes; add garlic and continue cooking, stirring constantly for another 2-3 minutes. Add chicken broth, water, turkey or chicken, salsa, tomatoes, black beans and corn. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and cook over low heat for about 20 minutes. Serve in bowls and top with tortilla strips or baked chips, if desired. Yield: 6-8 servings