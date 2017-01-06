Top Indoor Exercises

12:25 PM, Jan 6, 2017

Top Indoor Exercises

WTVF

For parents and weekend warriors who want to know the latest exercise strategies go to www.nsca.com/youth_training_and_long-term_athletic_development/

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments