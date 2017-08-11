Trace Barnett's Eclipse Party Ideas

12:12 PM, Aug 11, 2017

Fun Eclipse Theme Party Ideas

For more information on Trace's party planning or DIY ideas visit, www.thebittersocialite.com.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments