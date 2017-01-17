“Unleashed: Dinner with your Dog” benefiting Nashville Humane Association is Saturday, January 21 at 6:30pm at the Hutton Hotel (1808 West End Ave). The event will feature cocktails, dinner, a live and silent auction. The highlight of the event is the doggy fashion show, featuring the latest in canine couture modeled by NHA dogs of all shapes and sizes, each available for adoption. None of the dogs you shown today will be available for adoption until after January 21. For more information, tickets or to vote for your favorite Celebrity Walker, go to www.nashvillehumane.org/Events/Unleashed%3A_Dinner_with_Your_Dog/