Wine, Women & Shoes YWCA Benefit Preview

Wine Women & Shoes is Saturday, February 18 from 11am - 3pm at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel. The fashion-forward event includes fine wine tastings, culinary treats, auctions, a walk-around boutique marketplace and a special musical performance. The event benefits the YWCA's Weaver Domestic Violence Center, providing nearly 17,000 nights of safety to more than 450 women and children each year. For tickets and more information, visit www.ywcanashville.com/events/2017-wine-women-shoes