Your Pie's Pear Gorgonzola Pizza

Andrea Roberts from Your Pie made a Pear Gorgonzola Pizza. (see recipe below) Your Pie is located at 1970 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, visit www.yourpie.com or call (615) 396-8925.

Pear Gorgonzola Pizza

1 pkg pre-made refrigerated pizza dough

1 T olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 pear

1 bag spinach

1 c pecans

8 oz. gorgonzola cheese

1. Preheat oven to 500°F.

2. Use a sauté pan coated with olive oil to caramelize onions. Cook thinly sliced onions on medium-high heat, stirring every few minutes for up to 25 minutes until onions are brown. Sprinkle caramelized onions with kosher salt.

3. Spread olive oil on pizza dough, starting from center

4. Evenly spread a layer of spinach, caramelized onions, thinly sliced pear slices, gorgonzola cheese and pecans.

5. Place pizza stone on lower-middle part of the oven, place pizza on stone and bake for 6-8 minutes, until crust is golden-brown.