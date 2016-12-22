Lelan's Forecast: Thursday, December 22, 2016

Lelan Statom's afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2016.

A cold front moved across the area this morning. This will make today a bit cooler than yesterday. We'll warm this weekend. Highs will be near 70 Christmas day.


This Afternoon: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy
High: 49
Wind: WNW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 31
Wind: NE 5-10

 

Almanac for Wednesday December 21, 2016

High: 57 Normal High: 48 Record: 75, 2015
Low:  24 Normal Low: 30 Record: -2, 1989
Precip: 0.00" Month: 3.55'' Year 39.34' 
Thursday Sunrise: 6:55 A.M. Wednesday Sunset: 4:37 P.M.

 

 

 

 

 

