A cold front moved across the area this morning. This will make today a bit cooler than yesterday. We'll warm this weekend. Highs will be near 70 Christmas day.



This Afternoon: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy

High: 49

Wind: WNW 5-10



Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: NE 5-10

Almanac for Wednesday December 21, 2016