5 Best Online Psychic Reading Websites: Accurate Psychics for Spiritual Advice

Getting an online psychic reading can be a fun and encouraging thing to do.

After all, psychic readers who are good at what they do can help us see our lives in new ways and show us how to be the best versions of ourselves.

But if you’re here, you probably know that not all online psychics can be trusted.

This is exactly why we took the time to review the best online psychic reading sites with 100,000+ reviews, millions of customers, 100s of psychics, as well as free minutes and 50-90% discounts.

But before we start, it's important to remember that online psychic readings are unique to each person.

This means that the best online psychics for us might not be the best for you and vice versa. And that's just fine. It just means we have to give you a number of different options from which to choose.

So whether you prefer video or phone readings, if you’re on a budget, or if you just want the best of the best no matter the cost, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s get started.

Best Psychic Reading Sites: Quick Look and Reviews

Kasamba − Best online psychic website overall (3 free minutes) Keen − Get a 10-minute psychic reading for just $1.99 Psychic Source − Psychic website with 30+ years of experience AskNow − Strictly vetted phone psychics (5 minutes free*) Oranum − 10,000 coins for a free psychic reading online

1. Kasamba – All-round Best Online Psychic Readings (3 Free Minutes)

Pros

300+ psychic readers to choose from

Tarot card readings, dream analysis, fortune telling, and more

Starting rates are as low as $2.49 per minute

per minute 3 free minutes and 70% OFF your first reading

Handy “Favorites” feature

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Some of the best psychic readers are not cheap

Kasamba has made it its mission for more than 20 years to provide excellent online psychic readings via email, live chat, and phone.

To give you an idea of how popular they are, they’ve helped millions of customers and their psychic advisors have received 100,000+ 5-star reviews.

Every transaction is private and comes with a satisfaction guarantee so you don’t take any risks.

You get a free 3-minute reading with your first psychic and any other psychic until you find the right one. Then, once you’ve found the right psychic reader to have a longer session, you get 70% OFF.

Types of Readings

When you start looking at the profiles of different spiritual advisors to see what they specialize in and how much they charge, you will quickly realize how many different categories psychic readings can be set up under.

These categories include love and relationships, tarot readings, aura readings, fortune telling, dream analysis, astrological readings, and career forecasts, to name just a few.

Best Features

Kasamba’s platform is quite modern and easy to use.

For example, the real-time chat feature lets people see what each other is typing in real time, so you’re not left wondering whether your psychic is actually giving you their full attention or not.

Speaking about getting their full attention… You can also use the voice chat feature if you'd rather have a more personal conversation over the phone.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

First, you have to find a psychic. But fortunately, that’s quite easy to do with Kasamba’s handy search filters. You can narrow down psychic readers based on specialties, price, psychic tools, and more. And once you find the right psychic, just add them to your Favorites list.

Do you want to remain anonymous?

Then email readings are what you’re looking for. Sure, you won’t get answers as fast as with phone or chat readings, but the psychic reader won’t know your face, your voice, or even your name if you don’t want them to.

The fees are discussed with each psychic counselor and agreed upon before the session starts, so there is no need to worry about hidden costs.

It's easy to sign up, and all you have to do after that is choose a psychic and ask for a reading.

Bottom Line - One of the Best Psychic Reading Sites of 2022

What else makes Kasamba stand out?

Well, besides offering experienced psychics who meet strict quality standards, they also let you have chat readings with an easy-to-use app.

This lets you make the most of the three minutes you have to spare, whether you're on the bus, at the mall, or sipping an Americano at your favorite coffee shop.

The only downside is that there are so many psychics available (more than 300, to be precise) that it might take a few minutes to choose the one you like the most for your first psychic reading.

Speaking about your first psychic reading…

Kasamba is the only psychic reading site we know of that gives you 3 free minutes with each psychic you try, as part of their “Best Match” policy. This is a great way to make sure you find a psychic with whom you can feel a true connection.

2. Keen – 1000s of Real Psychics Online (Cheap Rates)

Pros

10 minutes for $1.99 (equates to 96-98% off)

Free psychic reading (3 minutes)

Love readings, tarot card readings, medium readings, and more

Cheap psychics starting at $2/min (before discount)

Handy search filters and “Find a Match” feature

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No video readings

Keen stands out for variety. Besides having many gifted psychic readers, they offer 24 types of online psychic reading services, from tarot readings to mediumship all the way to chakra cleansing, and more.

Like Kasamba, they’ve been offering top online psychics for more than 20 years, and they also give 3 free minutes to new customers.

But perhaps more importantly − they let you have a longer 10-minute reading for only $1.99, which is great not only to find a psychic but to get some detailed answers as well.

In other words, if you just have a few quick questions and you’re on a budget, Keen is worth considering.

Types of Readings

As mentioned above, Keen psychics specialize in 24 categories including tarot readings, spiritual readings, life questions, astrology readings, past life readings, numerology readings, and more.

But to be honest, it’s the site’s 240+ love experts that are the most popular. In fact, some of them have conducted over 140,000+ readings and received 33,000+ reviews.

Best Features

One of the things we like most about Keen is that it lets you quickly narrow down your search. If you’ve looked around a little, you probably saw that many online psychic reading sites are disorganized and messy.

But Keen is not one of them.

You can narrow down your search based on price, category, talents, availability, communication methods, specializations, or all of these.

Then, once you’re faced with a few options, you can check each psychic’s detailed profile, including a biography, user reviews, the number of psychic readings they’ve done, as well as their areas of expertise.

Not good enough?

If you want to find a psychic reader even faster, you can use Keen’s “Find a Match” feature. Just answer a few questions and the psychic reading platform will suggest the right match for you.

Finally, Keen also offers many options to talk to your psychic reader, including phone readings, chat readings, or email readings. If the psychic reader you’ve chosen isn’t available at the moment, you can schedule an appointment with just a few clicks.

Bottom Line - Best Online Psychics for Cheap (almost) Free Psychic Readings Online

I’ll be honest − if you want a strict screening process, I think Kasamba is better overall, as Keen is a platform for independent psychics.

However, if you need a longer 10-minute reading on the cheap, it hardly gets better than Keen.

Considering some of the best psychics normally charge $5-10 per minute, getting 10 minutes for $1.99 can equate to a 96-98% discount.

Finally, you’re also covered by Keen’s satisfaction guarantee in case your reading doesn’t work out.

3. Psychic Source – One of the Most Established Online Psychic Networks

Pros

20- or 30-minute session for only $1/minute

Pay via PayPal or credit card

4 ways to find the right psychic reader

Phone, chat, and video readings

Free online psychic reading (3 minutes)

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Some online psychic readers are quite new

Founded in 1989, Psychic Source is one of the oldest and most established psychic websites.

But fortunately, they have kept their website up to date, which allows you to get online psychic readings with true professionals without wasting too much time.

We also like the fact that Psychic Source gives a portion of the money to charity.

Speaking about money… The site offers pretty good 10-minute, 20-minute, and 30-minute packs for only $1 a minute, which equates to an 80-90% discount depending on the psychic reader you choose.

Types of Readings

Like our other top picks, Psychic Source offers many specialties, including astrology readings, love readings, online tarot readings, numerology readings, and more.

But while not a “specialty” per se, what we like about Psychic Source is that, unlike Kasamba and Keen, it does offer video readings.

So if you want a more personal face-to-face meeting with your advisor, this site is the first place you should consider.

Best Features

When it comes to looking for online psychics, Psychic Source gives you 4 options.

Use the quick “Find a Psychic” feature

Use the detailed search filters

Choose one of the highlighted psychics on the home page

Browse the “Staff Picks” readers

And yes, you can also see each psychic’s detailed profile, rates, and extension number for a direct call.

Also, besides the $1/min introductory offer we talked about, the site offers cheap psychics, with average rates of only $5 per minute. In other words, this is a site you can come back to again and again even if you’re on a budget.

Finally, we like their 100% satisfaction guarantee which covers up to 20 minutes of time and is probably the best in the industry.

Bottom Line - Best Choice for Psychic Predictions via VIDEO

As mentioned above, Psychic Source is a good choice if you want a video reading.

Additionally, the cheap $1/minute introductory deal lets you have a very detailed 30-minute session at a price that almost anybody can afford.

Users who have a hard time finding the “right person” will also appreciate the site’s handy “Find a Psychic” feature, search filters, and “Staff Picks.”

Finally, the site lets you have a free psychic reading session for 3 minutes and you can also pay anonymously through PayPal.

4. AskNow – Talk to a Strictly Vetted Psychic Reader

Pros

Reliable and experienced phone psychics

24/7 availability

$1/min introductory offer + 5 free* minutes

Free daily horoscope every day

Chat and email readings available for privacy

Cons

Need to buy a discounted package to get the free minutes

AskNow has been in business since 2005, and in that time, its advisors have helped more than 2.5 million people learn more about themselves. On top of that, the company is upping the ante by giving you a 5-minute free psychic reading session.

But there is a catch. Before you can get those extra 5 minutes of psychic reading, you will have to buy a (discounted) package. These discounted packages only cost $1 per minute, and you can purchase 10, 20, or 30 minutes.

It’s also worth noting that AskNow has a money-back guarantee, which means that calling the service for the first time is risk-free.

Types of Readings

You may notice right away that this site has fewer well-known online psychics than some other sites on our list. Still, each psychic seems to have a more impressive resume, and some of them also seem to be experts in things like psychology, life coaching, and the occult.

When it comes to specialties, AskNow is like other online psychic reading services because it has tarot readers, spiritual guides, psychic mediums, past life readings, and more.

Interestingly, some of their best online psychics have unique credentials, like a Master's Degree in Counseling, Certification as an Auric Healer, and other similar certifications.

When it comes to giving phone psychic readings, AskNow’s psychic mediums don’t just use their psychic powers, they also show empathy and hold your hand as a life coach would.

Best Features

You can talk to their online psychics over the phone or through online chat, and some of them even speak Spanish.

A free reading of your horoscope can also be sent by email. The real upside, though, is how cheap phone psychic readings are for people who call for the first time (as mentioned above, only $1/minute).

Once you’ve found a psychic with whom you feel a connection, you will be able to talk to them about astrology, dreams, love, jobs, money, and spiritual healing, among other things.

Even though AskNow's filtering options may not be as complete as Keen's, you can still filter results based on availability, communication mode, price, and reading emphasis. This is enough to find the best online psychic for you.

Also, each psychic's profile has information about their years of experience, credentials, areas of expertise, languages they speak, and even their Zodiac signs, which is a nice touch.

Bottom Line - Best Psychic Readers Online (Strictest Screening)

What else should you know about AskNow?

Well, all of their online psychics have been vetted to ensure they are both accurate and dedicated to helping people. So, you can be sure that the response you get during your psychic readings will be real and kind.

Even though there aren't many online psychics, AskNow still offers psychic readings over the phone 24 hours a day. This means that there is always someone available to answer your questions when you call.

Speaking about “calling”… You should know that phone readings generally feel more personal than email readings, which also helps you make the right decisions to change your life. This is especially useful if you know that you need to act now.

Finally, as we’ve already mentioned, AskNow gives you a good opportunity to have a very detailed 30-minute psychic reading for only $30, and you also get 5 free minutes with any psychic advisor of your choice.

5. Oranum – Free Online Psychic Readings (Live Video Chat)

Pros

10,000 free coins without buying anything

Platform optimized for video readings

Ask a free question or get a free psychic reading

See psychic readers answer other people’s questions live

You can turn off your webcam if you don’t want to show your face

Cons

No proper search filters besides categories

Oranum has focused on one way to connect with people: live video readings. They have become experts in their field by focusing on just one format.

Oranum is happy to show the faces of all of its online psychics live via webcam. Many other psychic websites, even the ones with the best psychics, choose to keep this information secret.

Types of Readings

Visitors who are checking out the site for the first time can choose from a wide range of options. You can look for online psychic readers who specialize in any of the following:

Career

Numerology readings

Fortune telling

Sound Baths

Pet Psychic

Astrology

Dream analysis

Guides

Family

Love

Tarot readings

Clairvoyance

...and a number of other fields. You can also see a picture of the psychic advisor, even if they are not active, along with suggestions that are based on what you are interested in.

Once you’ve chosen a psychic, you'll be able to watch a live video feed of them while they chat with other users.

When you’re ready to get a psychic reading, you can simply ask the advisor to do it privately if you don’t want other people to watch.

By the way, you can even see recorded videos when they’re not available, and some psychic mediums offer a membership option that includes exclusive weekly or monthly content only available to their customers.

Best Features

Unlike other psychic websites, Oranum works with a coin system. Instead of paying psychics directly, you have to buy coins and use those to ask questions or get an accurate psychic reading.

While this may seem confusing at first, it’s actually a good way to control your spending.

Also, you’ll get 10,000 free coins for entering your credit card details (you won’t be charged). You can trade these points for many psychic reading services. For example, you could ask a free question or get a free psychic reading online.

Bottom Line - Best for FREE Psychic Readings (and VIDEO sessions)

If you want a more personal touch, Oranum’s video readings and numerous psychic readers are a good option. You’ll be able to connect with your psychic and potentially get more accurate readings since they’ll be able to see you.

Finally, you can have a free psychic reading online just by entering your card details and using your 10,000 coins.

Finding the Best Psychic Readings Online − Beginner’s Guide

There are so many online psychic services and psychic advisors that it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. So, how do you pick the right one?

Even before you find the best psychics to answer your most important questions, you have to find the best psychic reading websites.

After all, gifted psychic mediums don’t hang out on bad websites, and those sites generally don’t even offer you good deals.

Anyway…

The first way to tell if an online psychic reading platform is good is to look at customer reviews, especially on Reddit, Trustpilot, and other independent sites. After all, if previous customers have had a great psychic reading, you also stand to have a good experience.

Then, you have to think about safety. For example, do they handle their payments in a secure way? When dealing with third parties, you must keep your payment information secret.

After that, check if the psychics that work for the online psychic reading platform have been verified or not. Some websites like Kasamba are known for their strict screening process which ensures they only offer verified professionals.

What about the overall customer experience? Can you get psychic readings 24 hours a day? Can you contact psychics in different ways (chat, phone, video…)? Do they have a satisfaction guarantee? Is the website easy to use? Etc.

Needless to say, price is also an important factor. This is why we’ve tried to select only websites with great introductory options and even free psychic readings so that you can get help without breaking the bank.

Last but not least − always try to pick a psychic reading site that offers many specialties, or at least that offers the one you need, whether that’s a career or love reading, or if you want them to use tarot cards.

The Best Psychic Reading Online Services − FAQ

What is the Best Online Psychic Reading?

The best type of online psychic reading for you is the one that uses the method of communication that makes you feel the most connected to your psychic.

When you use a psychic service, you can choose to talk to a psychic by chat, email, video, or phone. But the method of psychic interaction that works best for you depends entirely on your preferences.

Do you find it easier to talk to people than to write? Your best choice might be to get a phone psychic reading.

Do you need to see the person you’re talking with to feel a connection? If so, video readings are what you need.

Finally, if you’re always on the go and you want to have a psychic reading anywhere on your phone, chat psychic readings through a mobile app are worth considering.

What Questions Can I ask a Clairvoyant During an Online Reading?

You should ask open-ended questions during an online psychic reading.

Indeed, while you can ask just about anything to a psychic advisor, you don’t want the answer to be a simple “yes” or “no” as that won’t help you much.

Here's a simple formula you can use to help you ask open-ended questions. We'll call it the "five Ws."

What

Why

Who

When

Where

Here are some examples of questions you could ask during a psychic reading online, based on the five Ws:

What does my future career look like?

Where can I find someone to date?

Why did our relationship end?

When will I meet the right person?

What should I do to improve my financial situation?

Do Some Psychic Reading Websites Scam Clients?

Yes, some psychic reading websites scam clients, it’s true. Unfortunately, it's too easy to fall for a scam on the internet, and psychics are no exception to this trend. Con artists will jump on you when you least expect it and try to take advantage of the situation.

Not all people who offer psychic services can be trusted, but if you think about it, that’s probably one of the reasons that you’re here.

The online psychic reading sites we’ve selected (especially Kasamba and Psychic Source) carefully screen their talented psychic readers before allowing them to sell their services. And on the few psychic reading sites that have a more “loose” vetting process, you can still look at customer reviews to see if a psychic is good or not.

Additionally, some of these online psychic reading platforms offer a satisfaction guarantee, which is another good way to make sure you don’t get scammed.

All that said, if despite all that you still think that your psychic reader wasn’t genuine, you should contact support immediately.

Why Should I Have an Online Psychic Reading?

There are many reasons why you should have an online psychic reading that is unique to you and your life.

There are times when life is hard. You might not know the answers to some of your most important questions, whether they are about love, work, money, or success.

In this way, a psychic reading online could be helpful. It helps you see things from a different point of view, which in turn helps you find direction in a certain area of your life.

If you're here to know why your ex-partner broke up with you, where your career is going, or how your finances will be in the future, you might want to see a psychic.

You might also want a psychic medium to look at your dreams or talk with your ancestors or other loved ones who have passed away.

How to Get the Most Out of Clairvoyant Readings Online?

To get the most out of an online psychic reading, here are a few things you can do.

You need to do some research to get started. By doing this, you'll have a better chance of talking to a genuine psychic reader who is accurate and kind.

We strongly suggest using one of the online psychic reading platforms on this list, as well as reading the reviews of each psychic to learn more about their reputations.

Secondly, prepare some questions. When getting a psychic reading online, it can be hard to think of things on the spot. Having a list ready might help you feel more in control of the situation.

After that, take it easy! Find a quiet, pleasant place, and then take a few deep, slow breaths. Your psychic reading online is all about you, so do your best to enjoy it.

How Often Can I get a Psychic Reading?

You can get a psychic reading as often as you want, depending on how many problems you need to solve.

Most people get online psychic sessions once a month or less frequently, while others get a weekly psychic reading to help them improve their lives faster.

That said, price is obviously an important factor to consider. While it’s true that online psychic readings can help you reach your goals faster, you might not have the financial means to get an online psychic reading session every week.

To sum it up − the more psychic readings you get, the faster you should be able to solve your problems and improve your life. But ultimately, only you know how frequently you want to do this.

Can I Become a Psychic Too? How?

Yes, you can become a psychic too. We all have psychic abilities, and we just need to tune in to them. However, you should know that your actual powers (even after extensive training) might still be more limited than truly gifted psychics.

Also, you should know that the market for psychic predictions is not for people with the weakest hearts. As you work to improve your skills, you will need to show patience, dedication, and discipline.

But what kind of training is needed to become a psychic? Well, you have to learn to sense things that go beyond the five senses of touch, smell, taste, hear, and sight.

We'll explain.

If you can predict things that end up happening, you might want to work on improving that skill (aka psychic predictions). Also, if you use your intuition to figure out something and it turns out to be true, don't let this skill go to waste. And if other people can count on you to understand their dreams, whether you do it formally or professionally, you should keep getting better at it.

If you can relate to any of the above situations, it might be time to use your psychic abilities. The best way to reach this goal is to sign up for an online psychic program, like those offered by The Psychic School.

What Are Spiritual Readings?

Spiritual readings are a way to gather information by using heightened senses.

Psychics are people who can get information that most people can't get through their normal senses. Psychic advisors use these skills during a psychic reading to discover their clients' truth.

Don't worry if this makes you feel uncomfortable. Psychics have no desire to talk about your private life in any way. Instead, they use the information they learn to teach wisdom and point people in the right direction.

You might be at a turning point in your career or have a hard time finding someone to share your life with.

No matter the problem, getting a psychic reading can help you solve it so you can move on with your life.

But even though all online psychics want to help you, they may do so differently. Some psychic advisors can give psychic readings by using tools like tarot cards or runes, and others by talking to their guardian angels or spirit guides.

If you’re interested in having a psychic reading online, we recommend checking out Kasamba.

What Happens During Online Psychic Readings?

What generally happens during an online psychic reading is that you ask questions or talk about your problems, and the psychic helps you find the answers as well as potential solutions.

However, the first time you talk to a psychic online, they will probably take a few moments to get to know you before giving you a reading. During this time, they will try to make you feel comfortable and talk to you about why you are calling.

Then, they will use their skills to focus on the energy that is uniquely yours. This is how they can connect with you psychically.

As soon as you connect, your online psychic reading will begin.

What happens next will depend on the type of psychic reading you scheduled and the tools the online psychic reader uses. For example, they might talk to their spirit guides to find out about your one true love, your family, or the career path you want to take.

Or, if you make a decision to see a psychic medium, they might be able to start talking to the spirit of a loved one who has died.

But no matter what kind of psychic you decide to go with, never be afraid to ask more questions if things are unclear.

Are Psychic Readings Online Different Than In-Person Readings?

No, psychic readings online are exactly the same as in-person readings, at least from a spiritual point of view.

It doesn't matter if a psychic helps people in person or online; they are still psychics. Psychic readings are the same. They are pretty much the same in every way, so it doesn't matter if you get them in person or online.

The simple reason for this is that a psychic reader can connect to your energy no matter where you are. Online psychics will feel your energy the same way whether you are tens of thousands of kilometers away or in the same room.

This helps to explain why online psychic readings have become more popular than traditional ones.

Where to Get ONLY the Best Psychic Readings Online − Verdict

All the websites we’ve talked about in this article provide accurate psychic readings at reasonable costs, with good deals for newcomers.

However, if you’re still not sure which one to pick…

We recommend Kasamba. They have the best online psychics overall with 100,000+ reviews, and you get 3 free minutes as well as 70% off your first session to avoid taking any risks.

Keen is also a good option if you need a more detailed reading on a tight budget, with its 10 minutes for $1.99 offer.

If you've never talked to a psychic before but want the best experience possible without spending much, this is where we recommend you start.

That said, we’d also recommend not overthinking it. Just go with your gut and pick a psychic reader that calls to you. (As long as they have good reviews, obviously)

