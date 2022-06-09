Best Online Psychic Reading Sites For Accurate Psychic Readings in 2022

Online psychics have long been the knights in shining armor for people seeking answers. When the going gets tough, some turn towards discovering the purpose of their life on their own, while others turn to a psychic reader for help, while there's nothing wrong with being the captain of your ship, leaving matters in the hands of an expert psychic reader can get you quick answers.

Psychic reading has long remained a mystical approach towards guidance that people are often skeptical about. However, thanks to the internet, more and more people are turning to online psychics for help. There are hundreds of psychic reading online websites that offer cheap psychic readings and even free psychic readings to beginners.

But with so many options available, it gets challenging to choose one that is reliable and accurate. Of course, every one of these claims to be the "best online psychics”. However, only by testing them out can you find out whether their claims are true or just something that they say to clickbait you. To make things easier for beginners and new psychic reading seekers, we decided to try out a couple of psychic reading websites. From among the ones that we tried, the following three definitely won our hearts:

Top 3 Best Online Psychic Reading Websites of 2022

1. Kasamba - Number One Platform for Love & Relationship Readings (FREE 3-min Trial + 70% Off)

2. Psychic Source - The Ultimate Go-To Psychics Portal for First-Timers and Newbies (FREE 3-min Trial + 75% Off)

3. California Psychics - Quick and Reliable Advice to Help You with Everyday Life

Below, we have reviewed these top three websites in detail. Read on to find our personal take on the best online psychics. We have reviewed these professionals based on their experience, reliability, professionalism, accuracy, ease of use, and customer care. So you can expect them to be the cream of the crop.

1. Kasamba - Large Directory of Experienced Psychics

If you prefer choosing a platform that has earned its reputation with professional help, Kasamba should be your go-to choice. With a history of about two decades, Kasamba is running one of the most popular and best online psychics avenues in the world.

With their online site and a user-friendly app, Kasamba offers you mystic help at your fingertips. Their user-focused platform helps you communicate with a mystic reader within seconds.

If you've been involved in a toxic relationship for far too long, if you are waiting for that big break for years, if you require closure after the passing of a close friend, if you seek the secrets to success, their professional consultants can assist you with practically anything in your life via different types of readings.

Read on to discover why Kasamba is known among the best psychic reading sites on the internet.

Services Offered

When a user goes to Kasamba's website, they can view all the different types of mystic help that their team provides right there at their homepage. Some of the mystic help they offer include:

Spiritual readings — for help in spiritual life

Tarot readings — done using tarot cards

Love readings — for progress in your love life

Dream analysis — to interpret your dreams

Astrological readings — done using your birth info

Graphology — done using your handwriting

Palm readings — done using lines on your palm

Fortune telling — for the prediction of the future

Past life readings — done using your past life

Career Forecasts — for progress in your career

Numerology readings — done using numbers

Oracle card readings — done using oracle cards

and many more!

How to Use Kasamba?

To avail any of these, Kasamba asks users to pick a professional and create a strong connection with them. To do so, the user is supposed to pick a psychic reader that offers the mystic help they are seeking. Pick a mystic reader who specializes in any services you require.

Once you have chosen a psychic reader, the next step is to register yourself on their platform. You will need to create an account on their website to start your first session with your reader. You can either click on the call or chat icon on a psychic’s profile to follow the on-screen instructions and register yourself.

Enter a password and a username, and then choose any payment method that you prefer. Kasamba lets you pay via your credit card, debit card, or PayPal. Once you are all set and have added funds to your account, you can call or chat with a psychic reader for chat psychic readings and phone psychic readings.

If your selected psychic reader is not available at the moment, you can schedule an offline session with them. This way, you can email them all your queries and get a reply from them within the next 24 hours.

Read on to find out why Kasamba is one of the best psychic reading online sites with the best psychics online.

More than 4 Million Reviews and 5-Star Ratings

Given how old Kasamba has been, it has more than four million reviews and 5-star ratings from its returning customers that swear by their psychic readings. Thanks to the widest collection of best psychics, Kasamba responds to all your readings accurately and rationally.

These online psychics include love gurus, empaths, cupids, therapists, advisors, and life motivators who you can trust with anything going on in your life. While you can always turn to friends and family to talk about life, the best psychics online can help you find real answers with the gifted abilities they are born with.

This is why many people turn to Kasamba for help. The platform has more than 4 million 5-star ratings so far by happy customers who keep coming back to their favorite online psychics for help. So if you seek the most reliable psychic predictions, you can find a psychic reader at Kasamba.

A Cheap and Affordable Psychic Network

While some psychics increase their rates during the times when their demand is high, Kasamba keeps its rates stable. So you won’t find their rates increasing during high-demand seasons. They are affordable, consistent, and reliable. Their pricing mechanism is quite justifiable as it aims to help those in need, even if they can’t afford it.

All beginners at Kasamba get the first 3 minutes of free psychic readings. What’s more, these users also get up to 75% off on their first readings. This way, Kasamba makes it possible for everyone to easily access and get a free psychic reading online.

Every psychic reader on Kasamba has different rates that you can view on their profile. These rates depend on their skill level, experience, customer ratings, reviews, specialties, and availability. Just click on a reader's profile and view all their details, including their pricing, before you hire them for online psychic readings.

Our Favorite Things About Kasamba

Here’s what we love about one of the best platforms for psychic predictions:

Well-known for their vetting process It offers you a live demo by free psychics for the free three minutes with every psychic reader until you find the right one. Highly affordable online psychic readings for new customers. 24/7 customer care hotline to aid in registration, technical issues, and payments. Satisfaction guarantee with which you get refunds for online psychic readings that didn’t turn out to be useful. A handy mobile app that gives you access to the best psychics anywhere you go. The easy search process connects you to the right psychic medium instantly.

That’s what makes Kasamba our top choice for getting the best psychic readings online. So go ahead and avail your beginner discount at Kasamba!

⇒ Visit Kasamba Official Website for Free Trial Readings

2. Psychic Source - Trusted Readings Available by Phone, Video or Chat 24/7

On the lookout for a reliable platform of psychics with decades of experience? Psychic Source has been around for the past three decades or more and offers budget-friendly sessions for those who are still surveying various psychics to choose one that best fits their needs. From online video psychic readings to live phone and chat readings, you can opt for whichever option makes more sense to you.

What stands out the most about this platform is that it offers 100% guaranteed satisfaction, and those not satisfied with the services offered can claim their money back. Additionally, you can choose from a plethora of psychics with different specialties based on your customized information.

Read on to learn all about the services they offer.

Services Offered

The online psychics at Psychic Source include teams of love psychics, psychic mediums, clairvoyants, clairaudients, and intuitive psychics, amongst other experts. These experts have specializations in various types of readings. They use various tools and have different ways of seeking answers from the mystical realms.

Here are some of the services they offer:

Spiritual readings — for help in spiritual life

Tarot readings — done using tarot cards

Love readings — for progress in your love life

Dream analysis — to interpret your dreams

Astrological readings — done using your birth info

Fortune telling — for the prediction of the future

Past life readings — done using your past life

Career Forecasts — for progress in your career

Numerology readings — done using numbers

Oracle card readings — done using oracle cards

Lost object readings — to find lost objects

Angel card readings

Cartomancy readings — using a deck of cards

Energy work

How to Use Psychic Source?

If you have prepared yourself to get your first reading from Psychic Source, the next step is to get in touch with Customer Care about creating an account. You will need to deposit some funds in your new account to start your first reading. Create your new account by calling their Customer Care or following the on-screen steps yourself. Make sure you have a credit card with your name on it, as that is how the website verifies that you are an adult.

Once you have created your account, add some funds to it. There are various ways to do so. You can either use your credit card or debit card or pay via PayPal. Just call them on their hotline or add dollars manually from anywhere between $15 to $5,000.

Lastly, call or login for the first psychic reading with your psychic. Select an advisor by going through hundreds of psychic readers on their website. If you find the right reader, but they are unavailable right now, you can simply arrange for them to give you a callback. That way, you don't have to sit and wait for them to respond.

Now that you know how Psychic Source works go ahead and create your account. If you are a new member, you get to enjoy introductory offers that are exclusively for new members. You get 75% off on your first reading as well as the first three minutes of your psychic reading for free. How cool, right?

Want to know why we think Psychic Source will be the perfect platform for both novice and veteran psychic customers? Keep reading to find out!

The Most Courteous Customer Care Team You Can Find

The Psychic Source Customer Care team is among the greatest customer service teams you'll ever encounter. They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide a wonderful experience throughout your journey on their platform. When you dial their hotline, you will be greeted courteously and directly by their customer service specialists, who have been carefully trained to support you in any way imaginable.

So you will be in good hands throughout your journey on their platform and experience great service and professionalism.

A Philanthropic Psychic Network

Psychic Source has been giving to the collective good since 1989. In addition to helping its customers obtain the highest possible support, they've been giving back to society by donating 1% of your purchases to worthy organizations for peace, mental and emotional health, animal welfare, and child abuse.

The Psychic Source community places a high value on good outcomes. The best thing is that you are not required to make any further payments. Simply choose one of their charity packages, and 1% of your entire purchases will be given to the chosen charity. Their monthly donations make up to $12,500 every month.

A Satisfying Experience Throughout

If you are unhappy with your recent reading, Psychic Source will refund your money. They will just credit you for your last unsatisfactory reading and return you the amount. They are so convinced about their services that they offer a risk-free guarantee. If you are disappointed with a phone, chat, or video call reading, Psychic Source will reimburse you for up to 20 minutes, so you may try again.

To reap the benefits of this offer, you must request a refund within one day of your most recent reading. You may seek reimbursement by heading to your account's Refunds page and submitting a request.

But you should know that the customer service reps do not promise the accuracy of the readings. Since they are dealing with mystical realms, the consequences of these readings are not something that can be guaranteed. So Psychic Source does have the right to refuse refunds in case they find any discrepancy in your requests.

Our Favorite Things About Psychic Source

Here’s what we love about one of the best platforms for psychic reading online:

The Kindness Initiative is a great example of their focus on kindness and the greater good. Multiple modes of communication. So you can find chat psychics, phone psychics, and video call psychics on their platform. Incredibly user-friendly website. Detailed guides for users to teach them how to get started. A 100% satisfaction guarantee as well as special offers occasionally for new and existing customers. Find a Psychic Tool is ideal for connecting with the right match. A 24/7 functioning customer care center that is always available at your disposal. A 75% discount for beginners as well as the first three minutes of your psychic reading for free.

That’s what makes Psychic Source one of our top choices for getting the best psychic readings online. So go ahead and avail your beginner discount at Psychic Source!

⇒ Visit Psychic Source Official Website for Free Trial Readings

3. California Psychics - Readings that Provide Supportive Guidance

If you are looking for a service that has been around for a long time and lets you find the right advisor easily, California Psychics is the platform you should check out. They have the best filtering system for online psychics. With an experience of more than two decades, California Psychics has gathered a large base of the best psychics and customers who enjoy meaningful and lasting relationships.

In addition to psychic help, this website is so keen on helping you get help genuinely that they horoscopes for each sign, a zodiac sign compatibility test, a free birth chart calculator, and an informative blog section that lists details guides, how-tos, and tips and tricks about money, career, education, dreams, destiny, astrology, love life, relationships, friendships, family, and more.

So if you are looking for real help in any matter of your life, you can either talk to a psychic online or go through their blog section for detailed guides on any matter in your life.

Read on to learn more about the services offered by California Psychics:

Services Offered

When you go to California Psychics' website, you can find all the services they offer right there at the top of their homepage. Just hover your cursor over "Psychics," and you will find a drop-down menu with all their psychics categorized into specific categories according to your needs.

Some of these categories include:

The psychic reading services offered by California Psychics include:

Spiritual readings

Career forecasts

Deceased loved ones' psychics

Love readings

Past life readings

Lost objects psychics

Life path readings

Pet psychics

Money psychics

Missing person psychics

Oracle card readings

How to Use California Psychics

If you have come to a point in your life where you need serious help, but you are clueless about where to start, we will walk you through the process of registering yourself on California Psychics. We understand how overwhelming the first experience is, which is why we will explain to you the sign-up process as easy as possible.

The first step to registering yourself at California Psychics is to select a psychic reader. They have a huge network of live psychics who are available at your disposal 24/7. By using their drop-down menu to find a specialized psychic online, go through the various profiles and select the one that stands out.

Once you have selected your guide, the next step is to make an account on the platform, which is fairly quick and easy. It’s just like creating an account on any social media website. Once you have created a unique username and password, it’s time to get your first psychic reading online.

Find a relaxing spot near you where you can talk to your psychic with focus. Think of all the questions you want to ask, ponder over them, and then click on the chat or call icon for chat psychic readings or phone psychic readings.

Read on to discover why California Psychics is one of the best psychic reading websites on the internet.

Get Rewarded for Every Mystic Reading You Schedule

California Psychics is the sole platform in this roundup that gives you rewards for every single psychic reading. Their Karma Rewards program allows you to have more time with your favorite online psychics. As a valued member, you will also receive exclusive offers and benefits. For example, when you sign up, you will receive a $20 credit and get points with each transaction. Their rewards program is separated into three tiers, which you can unlock by making purchases on their site.

So get rewarded for the mystic assistance you need and use those reward minutes for all the future psychic readings.

Millions of Psychic Readings Delivered in Two Decades

From their inception, California Psychics have provided millions of helpful results to those who need them. With a network of qualified psychic readers from all around the globe, their psychics have managed to build a reputation and trust within community.

So no matter what happens, their customers keep coming back for spiritual readings from online psychics.

Our Favorite Things About California Psychics

Read on to learn about all the things we love about Califonia Psychics for psychic reading online:

A user-friendly filtering system that hooks you up with a psychic online within a few moments.

A great alternative to a local psychic that provides spiritual readings within the comfort of one's home.

An incredibly affordable solution.

The first 5 minutes of the first readings cost $0. Moreover, their rates start from as low as $1 per minute for new users.

Expert-vetted, cheap psychics that are handpicked after strict screening processes to ensure their qualification.

A 100% satisfaction guarantee using which you receive a free psychic reading with a different expert if you aren’t fully happy with the previous one.

Always available customer care hotline to aid in registration, technical issues, and payments.

Very secure payment methods.

All your results and discussions are kept extremely confidential & private.

That’s why California Psychics is our top choice for getting the best psychic readings online. Click on the link below to receive your discount as a new user!

Get Rewarded for Every Mystic Reading You Schedule

California Psychics is the sole platform in this roundup that gives you rewards for every single psychic reading. Their Karma Rewards program allows you to have more time with your favorite online psychics. As a valued member, you will also receive exclusive offers and benefits. For example, when you sign up, you will receive a $20 credit and get points with each transaction. Their rewards program is separated into three tiers, which you can unlock by making purchases on their site.

So get rewarded for the mystic assistance you need and use those reward minutes for all the future psychic readings.

Millions of Psychic Readings Delivered in Two Decades

From their inception, California Psychics have provided millions of helpful results to those who need them. With a network of qualified psychic readers from all around the globe, their psychics have managed to build a reputation and trust within the community.

So no matter what happens, their customers keep coming back for spiritual readings from online psychics.

Our Favorite Things About California Psychics

Read on to learn about all the things we love about California Psychics for psychic reading online:

A user-friendly filtering system that hooks you up with a psychic online within a few moments. A great alternative to a local psychic that provides spiritual readings within the comfort of one's home. An incredibly affordable solution. The first 5 minutes of the first readings cost $0. Moreover, their rates start from as low as $1 per minute for new users. Expert-vetted, cheap psychics that are handpicked after strict screening processes to ensure their qualification. A 100% satisfaction guarantee using which you receive a free psychic reading with a different expert if you aren’t fully happy with the previous one. Always available customer care hotline to aid in registration, technical issues, and payments. Very secure payment methods. All your results and discussions are kept extremely confidential & private.

That’s why California Psychics is one of our top choice for getting the best psychic readings online.

⇒ Visit California Psychics Official Website for Reliable Readings

Now that you know all about the best psychic reading online sites, you may be confused about how to choose the right platform with free psychics for you. Read on to find detailed guides on how to choose the best psychic reading platform and how to connect with a psychic reader for successful psychic reading online.

How to Choose the Best Psychic Reading Platform?

If you find yourself worrying about making the tough choice between these three websites, you need to ask yourself the following questions about each of these websites:

Does the platform have the best psychics for the specific area you need help in?

Do they offer a satisfaction guarantee in case of unsatisfied readings?

Do they meet your budget?

Do they offer free psychic reading minutes to beginners?

Do they have legit customer reviews?

How long have they been in the business?

Do they have an app for offline psychic readings?

Do they have a secure payment method for secure transactions?

Do they do what they claim?

Do they use the psychic tools you prefer?

Make sure you know the answers to all these questions before you choose them as your psychic reading platform of choice. Basically, you want to look for a service that offers affordability, safety, and ease of use. The above-mentioned three websites offer all of these and more.

When looking for a psychic reader in your area, you will not find many options. But when you go for a psychic reader online, you have thousands of psychics to choose from. All the above-mentioned websites have hundreds of psychics listed on their websites. So if you don’t like a specific advisor, you can always try another one for free and keep doing it until you come across one that suits you and can help you out.

How to Prepare for Your First Psychic Reading

If this is your time talking to a psychic reader, you may be skeptical, confused, overwhelmed, and nervous. We get it. It's not easy talking to a complete stranger about your personal life. But if you have come so far as to consider getting your first reading, you might as well try and go ahead. All of these websites offer a few free minutes for first-time users, so it's better to make the most of these minutes and give them a try.

Below are some tips that will help you through your first psychic reading session. Make sure to follow these for an insightful experience:

Contemplate Over All Your Concerns

If you have scheduled or are planning on talking to a psychic reader for help, you should first think thoroughly about all your worries that you want to talk about. Make sure to articulate all your thoughts properly and write them out, if possible. You should have all your ideas clearly in mind before talking to a psychic so you can explain all your concerns to them properly.

Sit On a Relaxing Spot

Find a quiet corner in your house and sit there in a relaxed mood. If you are feeling too confused, meditate a little to calm your nerves down. Once you are in a good and thoughtful mood, only then should you talk to a psychic medium. The reason why you should be really relaxed when talking about your concerns is that when you are calm, you can contemplate the readings thoughtfully. You can think of a solution together without being overwhelmed by your thoughts and emotions.

Be Open to Their Readings

If this is your first time getting a psychic reading and you've never been to a psychic, the chances are that you may find the readings of a psychic not helpful. But what you need to understand is that your psychic is not a therapist. They may not have clear answers to all your concerns. But they still may be able to help you understand your concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions About Psychic Reading

Is Psychic Reading Really Helpful?

As a matter of fact, yes! Psychic reading is actually helpful because it helps you find clues about every matter of your life. It all depends on the psychic reader you choose and how you perceive their readings. You have to contemplate the readings really thoroughly to decipher them.

Why Shouldn’t I Hire a Local Psychic?

If you are searching for a mystic close to you, but you have failed, it's likely in light of the fact that every one of the true clairvoyants has changed to online techniques. After the pandemic, the whole world was closed down, and during those times of uncertainty, people were looking for hope and some sort of reassurance. This resulted in a huge increase in demand for psychic readers. Since they could not hold physical in-person sessions with you during the lockdown, most of the psychics switched to online websites to offer your psychic reading services online.

How to Choose the Best Psychic?

When looking for a psychic, what you should look for is their experience, qualification, customer reviews, ratings, pricing, and availability. Make sure they offer the mode of communication you are comfortable with. You can try out different psychics on the websites we have mentioned above before you hire and make one your permanent source of help.

Are Online Psychics Reliable?

Not all online psychic readers are reliable. Some of them may be pretending to act like psychics to rip you off. If you look carefully and check customer ratings before hiring a psychic, you can find a reliable advisor who is born with mystic abilities and is qualified enough to help you.

Final Thoughts

So that's all, folks! Now that you know about the best and most accurate psychic reading websites in 2022 go ahead and check all of these out. Remember to follow all these tips to make sure that you have a successful and meaningful experience on your first psychic reading. Good luck!