Free Psychic Reading Online - Most Trusted Psychics For Free Readings in 2022

At some point in life, all of us are forced to undergo pressing situations or have questions of which we don’t have the right answers. When something like this happens, you might need advice or guidance to continue moving forward in life. Many people aren’t aware who to turn to for meaningful insights during such times of obscurities. When your life feels upside down and you have no idea what decision to make next, consider getting a free psychic reading online for some mystical guidance.

A psychic reader can help you navigate the countless struggles of life with the help of love readings, tarot readings, dream analysis, fortune telling, astrology readings, numerology readings, career forecasts, oracle card readings, past life readings, spiritual readings, etc. There are several people hunting for in-person psychics. But we’d like you to know that free psychic readings provided online by a credible psychic reader can offer the same wisdom regarding your most urgent questions.

So, the question is: how can you find authentic psychics for a free psychic reading online session? By searching for “online psychic readings,” you have already taken the first step and we’ll take the next for you. In this post, we have closely reviewed the most trusted platforms for free psychic readings to help you save time, effort, and money in the long run.

Most Trusted Sites for Free Psychic Reading Online

Kasamba - Experienced psychics specializes in love, career, or family readings (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off for New Users)

Experienced psychics specializes in love, career, or family readings (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off for New Users) Psychic Source – Best known for readings that help reveal life’s possibilities (3 Free Trial Minutes + 75% Off for First Time Users)

Best known for readings that help reveal life’s possibilities (3 Free Trial Minutes + 75% Off for First Time Users) Purple Garden - Trusted readings available by phone, chat and video 24/7 ($10 Worth of Free Credit with Any Purchase)

Whether it is your first time using a psychic medium or hundredth, all three of these sites offer highly accurate free psychic reading services online. From free psychic love reading to career guidance, our top picks can do it all for you. In addition, all psychic mediums on this list offer free psychic reading online services including trial sessions of up to 3 minutes as well as massive discounts to first timers. Free psychic readings can help first timers know more about online psychic readings before switching to charged sessions.

In addition to this, all 3 of our top psychic mediums offer readings on a vast array of topics including astrological readings, spiritual readings, love readings, tarot readings, oracle card readings, numerology readings, fortune telling, dream analysis, career forecasts, etc. Moreover, online psychic readings are given over several communication methods, such as phone, email, chat, and video.

Below we have closely dissected the most popular services and features of each of our top free psychic reading online sites to make sure you know what to expect from the best psychics.

Keep scrolling to learn how free psychics can help you navigate the many struggles of life.

1. Kasamba: Reliable Predictions On Love, Career, Destiny Questions

Whether you are feeling frustrated in love, having second thoughts about your career choice, or experiencing a spiritual dilemma, the best psychics at Kasamba can help. You’ll be surprised to witness how accurate psychic predictions by the best psychics along with a touch of mystical divination can help you overcome almost all life obstacles. With attractive deals and top-rated online psychics, Kasamba is one of the most reliable for anyone searching online psychic readings. This website is an ideal option for people looking for chat psychics and phone psychics. Currently, Kasamba has over 283 authentic online psychics and 3+ million members. In addition, the platform has a rigorous vetting process to make sure every psychic reader is reliable, authentic, and capable of performing a free psychic reading online. Moreover, users can even download the Kasamba app on their smartphone to connect with psychic readers anytime, anywhere.

Psychic Online Services by Kasamba

Established in 1999, Kasamba is popular for offering a vast range of psychic online services to users, including:

Tarot readings

Psychic love reading

Astrology readings

Psychic mediums

Oracle card reading

Career forecasts

Past life readings

Aura readings

Dream analysis

Palm psychic readings

Whether you are looking for love psychics or free psychics, Kasamba has something to offer to all types of customers. Free psychic readings can help you solve relationship issues like soulmate connection, dating, divorce, and breakup. Accurate psychic predictions are majorly given through email and chat. Phone psychic readings are also available for real time connection.

How Does Kasamba Work?

You can register at the site (free of cost) if it is your first time availing a free psychic reading online at Kasamba. This way you can check whether the it is the right platform for your needs. But after that you will have to make payments to receive spiritual readings by the best online psychics. Once the payment is successfully made, users can choose a psychic reader based on their preferred category.

Kasamba has a feature on its homepage from where you can choose among different online psychics including tarot card readers, angel card readers, and even the best online psychics performing cartomancy. There’s another interesting thing about Kasamba – you can receive online psychic readings for free lasting up to 3 minutes. Thanks to this free psychic reading online feature, you can better understand how Kasamba will serve your purpose. According to past customer reviews and testimonials, Kasamba psychic predictions are 100% authentic and accurate.

Now that you know what Kasamba is and how it works, let’s take a closer look at some of its most prominent features:

100% Transparency

Kasamba is what is today thanks to its strict screening process that evaluates each potential psychic reader, spiritual advisor, and psychic medium before they’re permitted to perform online psychic readings on the platform. In addition, all psychic online readers have reviews and testimonials (both good and bad) by past clients on their profiles to ensure you know a psychic reader is authentic enough to deliver online psychic readings for you.

Vast Network of Free Psychics

No matter what you are struggling with in life, the best online psychics at Kasamba can help you receive useful guidance for a brighter future. These include free psychics performing a number of different free psychic readings, such as spiritual readings, career forecasts, love readings, astrology readings, past life readings, etc. The Kasamba bio of each psychic reader clearly states the free psychic's area of specialization to make it easier for users to choose the most fitting reader for their online psychic readings.

Best Phone & Chat Free Psychics

One of the best features about Kasamba is that users can connect with its free psychics through a range of communication modes including live chat, email, and even phone. Be sure to give Kasamba’s ongoing 3-minute free trial offer to choose a method which best works for you. However, please note that some of the free psychics don’t provide all three communication routes.

Easy Sign Up

Once you’re ready to reach out to a psychic reader for a life altering cosmic chat, it’s time to follow Kasamba’s simple sign-up instructions and become a member. Simply click the ‘Chat’ button on the reader’s profile to automatically be taken to the sign-up window. From there all you have to do is follow the easy-to-navigate instructions. For free psychic readings, you will have to enter a user name, provide an email address and pick a payment method. Once that’s done, you can reach out to the best online psychics any time for accurate psychic predictions.

Kasamba App

Apart from having an excellent desktop version, Kasamba also has a mobile app that enables users to connect with readers for free psychic readings while they’re on the go. The Kasamba app is compatible with both iPhone and Android smartphones. All you have to do is download it for free on your device and receive free psychic readings at any time irrespective of where you’re in the world.

Discount & Deals

Besides a vast network of best online psychics, the platform offers great deal and discounts to new users. According to Kasamba’s introductory offer, new sign ups can enjoy a 3-minute trial of free psychic readings from a reader of their preference. In addition, the site also gives a huge 70% discount! Be advised that in order to avail this deal you’ll be asked to upload a card. However, payment will only be charged once you exceed the reading time.

2. Psychic Source: Meaningful Guidance Across Different Walks of Life

Established in 1989, Psychic Source has been making wonders possible for people who did not have the time not the access to vista a local psychic or the money for accurate psychic readings. That is perhaps why the site is still basking in ultimate glory even three decades later. With years of experience under their belt and relentless dedication to provide reliable free psychic readings to users, Psychic Source has indeed made a name for itself in the global psychic industry. The platform has a simple interface that makes it super easy for users to find the best psychics in a matter of mere minutes. Today, Psychic Source has a user base of millions of people.

Psychic Online Services by Psychic Source

Psychic Source caters to people seeking meaningful direction and guidance across different walks of life. As a new sign up, you can start your mystical journey on this platform with free psychic readings. On this site, you can avail a vast range of psychic online services with the help of several authentic and credible psychics. Some of the psychics you can connect with on Psychic Source include psychic mediums, love psychics, clairvoyants, astrologers, numerologists, fortune tellers and clairaudients. Furthermore, the platform provides several different types of free psychic readings, such as:

Cartomancy

Tarot card readings

Astrological readings

Past life events

Oracle card readings

Angel card readings

Numerology readings

How Does Psychic Source Work?

To schedule free psychic readings on Psychic Source, you’ll have to visit the site to make a sign up by creating an account. Once you reach the main website page, you will be asked to pick between different psychic mediums and communication modes (including chat psychics, phone psychics, and even video psychics). After that you will be shown the bios of some of the best online psychics. A Filter” option is also given to help you narrow down the psychic readers based on their reading style, area of specialization, charges, experience, and rating. The purpose of this feature is to help you find the best online psychics quickly. Next, click the “Get Started” option to schedule a free psychic reading with a reader of your choice.

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of Psychic Source’s most popular features:

SSL Encrypted & Secure Site

Unlike other platforms, Psychic Source takes the safety of all their members very seriously. The well-encrypted site keeps your personal details protected from potential scammers and third parties. When it comes to Psychic Source you can be at peace in knowing that your credit card and financial information will remain 100% secured, irrespective of the number of payments you make. The platform aims to eliminate the worry of leaked personal information from user’s life to make sure every client has the best psychic experience.

Personalized Psychic Readings

When performing psychic readings, readers at Psychic Source don’t believe in following a one-hat-fits-all approach. Instead of providing automated psychic predictions, every psychic reader dives deep into your life concerns for a holistic and 360-degree view of your unique situation. Based on this, psychics leverage their gifts and provide fully customized and enlightening revelations.

24x7 Expert Assistance

Psychic readers on this website are available round the clock to provide useful guidance whenever you need it. Psychic Source readers belong to different parts of the globe, so no matter what time of day/night you log into the portal, someone will always be there to assist you. In addition to this, the Psychic Source’s customer support department is also exceptionally cooperative. If you have any concerns, feel free to reach out to them via email or phone.

Best Communication Mode Variety

Unlike other psychic platforms, Psychic Source provides readings not only via phone or live chat but also through real-time videos. The aim is to provide guaranteed flexibility to clients. So, if you are not a text person, feel free to contact a psychic reader on phone or video. Consider talking to video or phone psychics if you wish to establish a stronger connection between you and your psychic reader. It is no surprise that video/phone psychic readings are super interactive and personal. On the other end, chat readings are more convenient for people on the go who quickly want to discuss important matters with their psychic reader.

However, be advised that the charges vary for each communication more. Therefore, be sure to perform some preliminary research in order to prevent any problems later.

Hassle-Free Refund Policy

User satisfaction is given highest priority at Psychic Source. In case a user is not happy with his/her reader and feels the reading entails automation or generalized forecasts, they can demand their money back within 24 hours according to the site’s hassle-free refund policy. The customer support agents will instantly look into the matter to make sure your amount is reimbursed ASAP!

Regular Discount Offers

New sign ups on Psychic Source receive free psychic readings lasting up to 3 minutes. In addition to this, they can also avail a massive discount of 75%! The standard charges for a psychic reading on this site is less than $1 per minute, making Psychic Source one of the most affordable platform for accurate psychic readings. Bear in mind that some of the best online psychics might charge higher, considering their experience, reputation, and credibility. That’s why it is advised to always check the charges for every session in the psychic’s bio before scheduling a meeting.

3. Purple Garden: Trusted Psychics For Phone, Chat and Video Readings

As a new age psychic reading platform, Purple Garden provides various kinds of free psychic readings to its members. Accurate psychic predictions are given via live calls and chat but majority of members prefer receiving psychic readings on video. It is one of the most trusted platforms, providing members with insightful guidance related to different aspects of their life. If you are feeling confused about making an imperative life decision, seek the assistance of a Purple Garden psychic reader for the right answer. Although, the platform has a desktop version, majority of people love the unique functionality of its mobile app. Some claim the Purple Garden app to be the best in the business. The service quality is considerably high, and past reviews reveal that psychic readings are almost always accurate.

Psychic Online Services by Purple Garden

Purple Garden enables users to identify and connect with the best online psychics in the industry. These psychics are ever ready to deal with relationship and love issues, career problems, empathic medium, spiritual healing, and several other areas. Purple Garden has an inbuilt interactive tool that enables users to find the best psychic readers based on their special needs. All psychic readers on Purple Garden’s network are legally certified professionals, offering genuine and reliable psychic services.

How Does Purple Garden Work?

At Purple Garden, all members are promised consistently accurate psychic readings. Majority of users prefer using the smartphone app for psychic readings due high convenience. In addition to this, on this platform user can also get dream analysis performed as well as relationship coaching services. It is super simple to connect with users via the phone app but in case you face any trouble connecting with a reader, you can easily switch to the desktop version.

Now that you know what Purple Garden is all about and how it works, let’s take a closer look at some of its most prominent features:

Best Online Psychics Network

Purple Garden undeniably has some of the industry’s best online psychics to deliver accurate psychic readings to the masses. The moderators of the platform strive to maintain high standards by hiring authentic readers only. For this purpose, thorough capability evaluations and background checks are performed. The platform ensures every reader brings true mystical gifts to the table and is devoted to adding value to the lives of members. In fact, even after a psychic is hired, he/she has to undergo extensive training to home their online psychic reading etiquettes.

Seamless Registration

Purple Garden understands that not everyone is tech-savvy. Therefore, it has ensured to keep the registration process fairly straightforward and quick. After sharing few necessary personal details, interested people can become a member of the network within minutes and begin the search for the ideal psychic reader to receive guidance about their problems.

User-Reader Matching Accuracy

Purple Garden also features an intelligent software that fittingly connects users with the right psychics based on each client’s unique demands. Customized search results are also made possible, owing to the platform’s advanced filter feature. Psychics can be filtered based on several factors including user rating, price, specialty, experience, etc. Moreover, if you are searching for an online psychic reader, you can filter the hunt even by location.

Honest Reviews & Testimonials

Another great thing we love about Purple Garden is the fact that their past user reviews and testimonials are honest. To make sure an informed decision is made, users are shown both positive and negative reviews for all psychic readers. You can also read through countless lengthy reviews to understand what you can expect from the platform.

One-of-a-kind Cashback Perk

Unlike Kasamba and Psychic Source, this platform doesn’t have an introductory discount for first timers. But it does offer an excellent cash back option because of which you can free credit worth of $10 whenever you make a purchase with Purple Garden. The platform provides recurring and long-term rewards to its most loyal users instead of giving a one-time discount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is free psychic reading online convenient?

Without any doubts, yes. Psychic readings provided online via phone, chat, email, or video can provide both unmatched convenience and flexibility to folks who are unable to visit a psychic reader in person. Online psychic readings can be taken anywhere and anytime without any restrictions. However, be advised that not all free psychic reading online platforms are equal. The digital world of psychics is massive and you can get lost in it easily, especially if you aren’t clear on what you’re seeking. To avoid wasting time, money, and effort on inaccurate readings, make sure you only go to experienced, qualified, and credible readers.

What can you expect from spiritual readings?

Spiritual psychic readings focus on the spiritual energy of a sitter as well as how it is impacting their life. Spiritual readings can be performed both online and in person. The duration of each session varies from sitter to sitter. If you’ve never had a spiritual reading before, here’s what you can expect during a typical spiritual reading session:

A spiritual psychic reader will ask you few questions related to your current situation and life in general. Next, the reader will tune into your energy and start reading your aura (an energy field around a person’s body). The psychic reader will then look for any imbalances present in your aura which might be the cause of problems in your life. Once they’re identified, the psychic will work with you to rectify them. This can be done using essential oils, crystals, essential oils, and other mystical tools.

Based on what the reader sees in your aura, he/she will also provide you guidance and advice related to your career, love life, relationships, or any other facet of your life. The objective of spiritual readings is to help you attain an utmost state of harmony and balance and assist you in making the best decisions for yourself in life ahead.

How can you choose the best platform for free psychic readings?

When choosing a site for free psychic readings, you should examine several factors just like when selecting any other product or service. Here are some key elements that you may want to consider being swiping the credit card:

Free Minutes – If you are on the hunt for free psychic readings online, you are in luck. Many credible psychic platforms offer free psychic readings of up to 3 minutes to first timers, followed by discounted rates of up to 75%.

Communication Method Variety – All three of our free psychic reading networks offer various communication methods to users for reading sessions. The best online psychics can be contacted via phone, live chat, and even video. If you’d like to analyze the reader’s answers before tendering follow-up questions, an email reading can be a good option for you.

Psychic Reading Experience – Most of our free psychic reading networks available on the web have been providing psychic readings for over 20+ years. As psychic reading online reviewers, we expect all three platforms to have already figured out what works best for people seeking psychic services during the duration of their life. All three networks have online psychics with a vast range of expertise.

Past User Reviews & Feedback – Reviews and feedback by past users of online psychics can offer you invaluable details regarding the kind of experience you can expect from a particular reader. Customer feedback allows you to see a reader through the eyes of others. On the other hand, the reader’s profile and bio details can be helpful in determining how they portray themselves.

There are several other factors that you may consider before choosing a platform for free psychic readings, but these are points are a good place to start.

Start to A Stress-free Life with Free Psychic Readings

Thanks to state-of-the-art tools and the internet, now users do not have to go through the countless hassles of visiting psychic readers for insightful life wisdom. Instead, they can schedule free psychic reading online sessions with some of the best online psychics from the comfort of their bedroom. Through regular readings, you will be able to acquire an insightful understanding about you past, present, and future.

With this newfound knowledge, you can better understand the various aspects of your life and make decisions that offer most benefit to you in the long run. In addition to this, if you are struggling with some past life event or trauma, an online psychic can help you subconsciously navigate the problem to make sure it doesn’t disturb your present life. Whether you have concerns regarding your love life, career, spirituality, relationships, health, or anything else, the best online psychics can help you uncover the true meaning behind every situation to ensure you are well-prepared for the future.

It’s true that there are many online psychic reading platforms on the web. However, it is crucial to understand that personalized solutions and undivided attention is what matters most, considering it is your life at stake. So, always look for psychics who are willing to walk an extra mile for you. Be clear about you demand, expect and deserve from the best psychics. We assure you, our top free psychic reading platforms are going to provide you just that.

