Here are the 5 shows to binge in March

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks?

Here are five shows to stream:

WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY

Premise: The 1980s L.A. Lakers take center stage, becoming a cultural force as they take in a slew of titles, overcoming infighting and setbacks in the process.

Stars: Quincy Isaiah, John C. Reilly, Sean Patrick Small, Hadley Robinson.

Service: HBO Max.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Peeling back the layers of publicity, posturing, and showmanship, the series finds gritty humor inside the locker rooms, board meetings, and nightclubs. The series is a sports fan's dream with excellent casting in the key roles.

MODERN LOVE

Premise: Touching romantic vignettes span all corners of life. The series shakes up cast members and settings each episode.

Stars: Kit Harrington, Minnie Driver, Anne Hathaway, Anna Paquin.

Service: Prime Video.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Playing like a "Chicken Soup for the Soul" collection of short stories, the series' brain trust rounds up talented writers and directors to tell stories with big-name casts. There's hardly a bad episode in the batch. It's perfect for a Prime Video and chill session.

INVENTING ANNA

Premise: A journalist seeking redemption chases down the story of a socialite accused of bilking New York's wealthy elite out of millions.

Stars: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes.

Service: Netflix.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Building on the momentum she generated in "Veep," Chlumsky continues to show off her intensity as the series' protagonist. Garner is exquisite in a multifaceted role as she faces off with Chlumsky's character, with their prison interview-showdowns flashing shades of "Silence of the Lambs." Overall, the series matches the devil-may-care tone of "Catch Me if You Can."

THE CUPHEAD SHOW

Premise: An adaptation of a zany 2017 video game, the animated series pays tribute to the dark, edgy cartoons of the 1920s and 30s.

Stars: Tru Valentino, Luke Millington, Wayne Brady, Frank Todaro.

Service: Netflix.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: The series captures the madcap spirit of the video game, hewing close to Fleischer Brothers-style visuals, as well as anachronistic stories and dialogue that are hilarious and oddly poignant.

JFK REVISITED: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS AND JFK: DESTINY BETRAYED

Premise: Oliver Stone takes a deep dive into the John F. Kennedy assassination unearthing new connections and theories.

Stars: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Cyril Wecht, Donald Sutherland.

Service: On-demand sites and apps.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Stone's documentary style is as fevered and urgent as his narrative filmmaking. Even though he tends to chase his tail, this is fascinating stuff for those who want a peek behind the curtain.

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Phil Villarreal Twitter

Phil Villarreal Facebook

Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page

Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes