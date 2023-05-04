Gmail introduces blue verified checkmarks to thwart phishing attempts

The familiar blue check mark saga continues — but not on Twitter.

Google announced in a blog post it will start displaying the badge next to verified accounts on Gmail to help users identify messages from legitimate senders and stop spam. The new blue check marks will appear next to companies that have adopted Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail.

"Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust," the company said. "This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone."

Verified check marks have been a hot topic in recent months after Elon Musk's decision to start charging Twitter users a monthly fee for the badge. Following in the steps of Musk, Meta started offering paid verification check marks for Facebook and Instagram users in March. Other social media sites like TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest also have their own version of the tag.

Gmail started rolling out its blue verified check marks on Wednesday and said they would start appearing next to authorized accounts in the coming days. They will be made available to all personal accounts, as well as Google Workspace and legacy G Suite customers.

