Camp In Style With The Flying Ham Trailer Rentals

If you're looking for a local camping experience but don't want to give up all your day-to-day luxuries, you have to check out the Flying Ham!
The Flying Ham had me at “ham.” I needed to know more about this retro Nashville business immediately. With a name like that -- I knew it had to be a must -- and it was! The Flying Ham is a small travel trailer rental company located just outside of Nashville in Mount Juliet.
Married couple Morgan and Ashley loved traveling so much with their two young sons they decided to rent a trailer of their own -- a canned ham-style retro travel trailer.
Fast forward to today, and their love of these cool campers spun into a booming business. They rent out the RVs to families and friends wanting to camp in comfort. Camping, birthday parties, weddings, music videos, and photo shoots -- the list is endless.
As if the campers aren’t cool enough, The Flying Ham even takes care of everything for you. Each camper comes with all things including: the pillows, towels, bed linen, kitchen utensils, coffee maker, TV and DVD player. There’s even a record player stocked with its own records! Just check in and out of your camper, like a hotel.
The Flying Ham will drop off and set up the Shasta at your location of choice, and you just show up. They even deliver it and set up for free. After your vacation is over, The Flying Ham will pick up the Shasta. Click here to book a camper.