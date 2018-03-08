What are UV lights and do I really need them for my HVAC unit? I like a clean house, I don’t want to get sick, and overall want to be healthy.
Rheem Pro Partner Chase Givens tells us, “For a new homeowner a good tip would be that they are now coming out with these new UV lights. They are ultraviolet UV lights. They are placed in the duct work, and they are actually wired into the furnace.
They are low-voltage light. When that light is on, it zaps bacteria, mold, and micro organisms that are in the system. It keeps them from getting into your home. Filters are a rule of thumb, and make sure you clean those once a month. That will help improve your indoor air quality. I change my filter out in my home. That makes a huge difference, and I am probably going to place a UV light in my system to improve my air-quality.
You don’t like to be sick do you? Well, these indoor UV lights can help improve your air-quality and allow less trips to the doctor.”