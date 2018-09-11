Stop Pet Hair From Ruining Your Washer

CONSUMER REPORTS - Pet hair. It’s not just a problem for your clothing, it’s also pretty bad for your washing machine! Plenty of pet owners count on their appliance to wash pet hair off their stuff. But according to the experts at Consumer Reports, that might not be the smartest way to handle it. You could be fixing one problem but creating a whole host of others.

When things get hairy, it might be tempting to toss everything right into the washing machine. But Consumer Reports says that’s one of the worst things you can do. When you mix water and pet hair, it clumps. It can get caught in those little drain holes inside of your washer drum or even clog your drain pumps. And that could put a lot of stress on your plumbing.

So deal with pet hair before you put your laundry in the washer. The first step is simple: Brush your pet every day to keep loose hair to a minimum.

A lint roller can be another quick fix—or even some masking tape—to pick up hair in a snap.

In spots where pet hair becomes embedded in fabric, wear a damp rubber glove to sweep hair together so it lifts off easily.

Another thing you can do is toss items in a dryer along with a dryer sheet. If you leave the appliance on a no-heat setting for about 10 minutes, the dryer sheet will work to loosen hair from the clothes and the hair will get caught in the dryer’s lint trap.

All helpful suggestions to keep pet owners and their washing machines happy. It’s also a good idea to run an empty wash cycle once in a while and wipe down any hair left on the inside of the drum. Or let the machine dry and then vacuum inside with a soft attachment.