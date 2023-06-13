Get this water slide for just $10 on Amazon (regularly $30)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer’s heating up, but kids don’t mind a bit — especially when they have a backyard water slide to enjoy on scorching days. And right now, you can buy the Nerf Super Soaker Blast Water Slide for only $9.99. Down from $29.99, that’s 67% off the original price! This 16-foot water slide is for kids ages 5 to 12 and is powered by your garden hose.

Water sprays and whisks you all along the route, landing you in a padded splash pool. The slide also comes with a built-in Soft Jet Blaster water gun so you can drench your friends as they take their turns.

Intrigued? No need to do anything special to secure this deal, simply purchase at Amazon for the currently discounted price of $9.99. There’s no telling when this item will go back to being full-price, but we recommend purchasing sooner rather than later — according to Amazon, more than 300 customers purchased this in the past week alone.

For a water activity that multiple kids can enjoy at once, you might buy the Hydro Swirl Spinning Sprinkler, which is on sale on Amazon for $15.72 (down from $19.99).

Kids aged 4 and older can play when you attach this spinning dome sprinkler to your garden hose. Six Tidal Storm wiggle tubes will start spinning the swirling spouts of water in the air for kids and pets to run and dance through.

You can also get 20% off right now if you buy the BerrysParadise Outdoor Sprinkler Play Mat on Amazon. The price is $34.99, but there’s a 20% off coupon automatically applied at checkout that lowers it to $29.67. Safe for children aged 3 to 12 years, it’s a shallow pool that sprays water all around.

Which hose-powered water toy will you be adding to your backyard this summer?

