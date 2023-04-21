New ‘Hocus Pocus’ cookbook will help you brew up some magical treats

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Sanderson Sisters are ready to fly into your kitchen this Halloween with a brand-new cookbook.

Disney’s new “Hocus Pocus: The Official Cookbook” is full of 70 recipes inspired by the Sanderson Sisters and other characters from the original film — like brother and sister duo Max and Dani and black cat Thackery Binx — and includes appetizers, main dishes, desserts and drinks.

Just a few standout recipes include Ring of Salt Pretzels, Witch’s Broom Donuts, Billy Butcherson’s Zombie Fingers, Thackery Binx Treats and “I Put a Spell on You” Brew.

Available for pre-order on Amazon, the book is priced at $26.09. If you order it now, you’ll be able to lock in the price with Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee.

Just one of the dozens of recipes is for Halloween Candy Ice Cream with Gummy Worm Ganache. This one can be viewed as part of the book preview on Amazon.

The recipe calls for making everything from scratch, but it actually looks pretty simple and doesn’t require too many ingredients. You’ll need heavy cream, unsweetened cocoa powder, sweetened condensed milk, gummy candy, white chocolate and three cups of your favorite chocolate Halloween candy. You can also top the ice cream with more gummy worms if you want it extra creepy-crawly.

The recipe also calls for using a stand mixer, but you may be able to figure out a workaround if you’ve made ice cream without one before.

The book will actually be released on July 11, which may seem odd for a cookbook that is clearly for Halloween, but the original “Hocus Pocus” film was also released in July — so it’s actually quite fitting. And it’ll give you plenty of time to practice the recipes before the spooky holiday season.

Hitting theaters on July 16, 1993, the film was not a box office success, grossing just under $45 million domestically. It was nowhere as beloved then as it is now — today’s fans can get everything from “Hocus Pocus” games and costumes to home decor and even cereal hitting stores each October.

The film has become so popular that Disney released a sequel in 2022, nearly 30 years after the Sanderson Sisters first returned to “find the book, brew the potion and suck the lives out of the children of Salem before sunrise” in Salem, Massachusetts.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.