COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Police in Columbia have asked the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly opened fire on a car full of people.

The incident happened Wednesday on East 7th Street. Police said 19-year-old Keiontrez Troup fired into a car with three people inside.

No one was hurt but the car was damaged.

Police said Troup is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com.