2 Charged In Nashville Teen's Fatal Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two arrests have been made after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the Bellshire area of Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police officers said they were called to the area of Westchester Drive and Tuckahoe Square West at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to an affidavit, the victim -- identified as LaQuan Link -- approached a vehicle and was struck when at least two shots were fired.

BREAKING: Oshae Stewart, 18 (left), & Treyvon Palmer, 15 (right), charged this morning with criminal homicide for Thursday night's shooting death of Laquan Link, 16, on Westchester Drive. Madison Precinct detectives leading the investigation. pic.twitter.com/ZCp8Viodhv — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 15, 2018

Link was taken to TriStar Skyline Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The suspects allegedly drove away from the scene. Police said 18-year-old Oshae Stewart and 15-year-old Treyvon Palmer have been charged with criminal homicide in the case.

The investigation remained ongoing.