NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night in North Nashville.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 at the Z-Mart in the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike

Metro Police say a man and woman got into a fight at the gas station, which led to the man pulling out a gun and shooting the woman.

Police say a person who was driving by at the time was also shot.

The woman went to another gas station where she was then taken to the hospital.

The driver was taken from the Z-Mart to the hospital.

Police say both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect got away from the scene in a dark colored vehicle.