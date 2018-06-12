4 Paramedics Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Four paramedics were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning while at Bonnaroo.

According to Coffee County Sheriff's Office officials, the four people showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday morning.

All of them were staying in an RV for the music festival in Manchester. They were taken to Unity Medical Center in Manchester before all were airlifted to other hospitals.

Authorities had not released their identities, but they did confirm two were men, ages 40 and 43, and two were women, both age 26.

Officials said three of them were airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, and one was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

One of the victims had already been released, and the other three were expected to be released later this week.