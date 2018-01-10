5 Ways To Prep Your Vehicle For Winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The expected wintry mix in Middle Tennessee on Friday has mechanics reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are prepared for the cold.

Problems on the road tend to rise when there is freezing rain followed with snow, and mixed with dangerously cold temperatures.

"People are more reactive than proactive on that," Precision Tune Auto Care Owner Paul Kenny told NewsChannel 5. "Prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and that may keep you off the side of the road."

1. Check battery

"Everything starts with the battery, if it's weak in good weather then it'll be bad in bad weather," said Kenny.

Temperatures can reduce the power of the battery and leave drivers stranded on the side of the road. It is also advised to clear away corrosion from battery terminals and cable ends.

2. Check tires

"I personally wait till the very last part of the good weather and I always try to start with fresh rubber when I need it," added Kenny.

AAA advised that drivers should check tire pressure on all tires frequently in fall and winter. Proper tire pressure levels can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker.

3. Check antifreeze mixture

"Checking the antifreeze and make sure to have deicer in the washer solvent," added Kenny.

If the coolant level, add a 50/50 solution of collant and water to prevent the engines from freezing.

4. Keep up with regular maintenance

If it is close enough, get an oil change and make sure to have at least a half-tank of gas at all times.

5. Pack an emergency kit

"It doesn't hurt to keep an extra jacket or pair of boots or maybe a bag of salt in your trunk. These are more survival things if you do get into a slick spot," suggested Kenny.

AAA released a list of what the tool kit should have:

The kit should include:

• Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps

and important phone numbers including family

and emergency services, and car charger

• Drinking water

• First-aid kit

• Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet

passengers

• Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter)

or traction mats

• Snow shovel

• Blankets

• Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• Window washer solvent

• Ice scraper with brush

• Cloth or roll of paper towels

• Jumper cables

• Warning devices (flares or triangles)

• Basic toolkit

In addition, make sure wiper blades and lights are working properly.

Drivers can also purchase jump start boxes so a second vehicle is not required to jump a vehicle.

AAA released a checklist to winterize your vehicle. Click on this link for the list.