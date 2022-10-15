Amber Alert: missing 16-year-old from Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for Aubrea Branham, 16, from Wilson County. Aubrea is 5'3", weighs 125 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Aubrea has a diagnosed medical condition. There is no known clothing description for her and it is unknown which direction she may be traveling at this time.

Aubrea may be with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes. He's 5'8", weighs 135 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Fuentes is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's office for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Solicitation of a Minor.

Anyone who has seen Aubrea Branham or Hilario Fuentes is asked to call Wilson County Sheriff's Office at 615-444-1412, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.