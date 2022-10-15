Watch Now
Amber Alert: missing 16-year-old from Wilson County

The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for Aubrea Branham, 16, from Wilson County. Aubrea is 5'3", weighs 125 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 23:13:56-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for Aubrea Branham, 16, from Wilson County. Aubrea is 5'3", weighs 125 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Aubrea has a diagnosed medical condition. There is no known clothing description for her and it is unknown which direction she may be traveling at this time.

Aubrea may be with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes. He's 5'8", weighs 135 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Fuentes is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's office for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Solicitation of a Minor.

Anyone who has seen Aubrea Branham or Hilario Fuentes is asked to call Wilson County Sheriff's Office at 615-444-1412, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

