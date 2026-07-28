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American Airlines issues nationwide ground stop amid IT outage

American Airlines Flights
Cliff Owen/AP Photo/Cliff Owen
FILE - American Airlines passenger planes are seen at gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Jan. 29, 2026 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
American Airlines Flights
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(WTVF) — American Airlines and its subsidiaries are under a nationwide ground stop Tuesday evening because of an IT outage.

An Air Traffic Control System Command Center advisory says all airports and aircraft are included in the ground stop. The advisory lists the stop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Central, with an update expected at 6:30 p.m.

“Currently our systems are down,” American Airlines posted to social media at 5:48 p.m. “Our IT team is working as quickly as possible to get everything restored.”

The airline has not said what caused the outage or when its systems will be fully restored.

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