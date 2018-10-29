Juvenile killed, 2 adults injured in Clay County shooting

WHITLEYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A juvenile was killed and two adults were injured Monday morning in a shooting at a Clay County residence. A suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident was reported in Whitleyville when a school bus driver arrived at a home on North Fork Road to pick up two girls.

This THP helicopter was instrumental in the capture of the shooting suspect. They essentially land on top of him in a river bed. I believe it’s the same pilot who rescued those people from Cummins Falls a few years back. pic.twitter.com/0XH9NKlHJ4 — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) October 29, 2018

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a young female and an adult, who had suffered a gunshot wound, got on the bus. The driver took them to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, where they called 9-1-1.

When deputies responded to the residence, they found a man, who had suffered gunshot wounds outside the home. A female juvenile was found deceased inside the residence.

The two adults were taken to a Nashville area hospital for treatment.

Initial reports indicated that the shooting happened on a school bus. However, Clay County School officials confirmed the incident did not happen on the bus.

Neither their names nor ages were immediately known.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. The TBI said the person had been staying on the property and was doing work for the resident.