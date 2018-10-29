Juvenile killed, 2 adults injured in Clay County shooting

WHITLEYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A juvenile was killed and two adults were injured Monday morning in a shooting at a Clay County residence. A suspect has been taken into custody. 

The incident was reported in Whitleyville when a school bus driver arrived at a home on North Fork Road to pick up two girls. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a young female and an adult, who had suffered a gunshot wound, got on the bus. The driver took them to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, where they called 9-1-1. 

When deputies responded to the residence, they found a man, who had suffered gunshot wounds outside the home. A female juvenile was found deceased inside the residence. 

The two adults were taken to a Nashville area hospital for treatment. 

Initial reports indicated that the shooting happened on a school bus. However, Clay County School officials confirmed the incident did not happen on the bus. 

Neither their names nor ages were immediately known. 

A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. The TBI said the person had been staying on the property and was doing work for the resident. 

