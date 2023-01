(LEX 18) — For the second year in a row, a research firm says that Andy Beshear is the most popular Democratic Governor in America.

The new data from the Morning Consult says that 60% of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's performance, while 46% of Republicans are in favor of his work so far.

According to the data, seven other Governors rank above Beshear.

The top-rated governor in the U.S. is Republican Phil Scott of Vermont, at 81%.