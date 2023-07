NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beyoncé is still set to perform tonight in Nashville, but workers are watching the weather carefully just in case.

The gates to Nissan Stadium are set to open at 5:30 p.m., with a new concert start time of 8 p.m.

We will keep you updated if there are any more weather delays, but remember to stay safe and use our helpful guide if you haven't already!