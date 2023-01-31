Body retrieved from fire tower in Maury County

SANTE FE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was retrieved from a fire tower in Maury County Monday night.

The Maury County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at a historic fire tower in Sante Fe at 7:00 p.m.

Officials used high-angle rope rescue operations to climb the condemned fire tower, battling cold temperatures, darkness and fog.

MCFD requested additional assistance from the Spring Hill Fire Department in order to access a 100-foot aerial tower.

Maury County Fire Department

Crews utilized rope rescue equipment for three hours to retrieve the body. Officials have made contact with the family of the individual.

Maury County Fire Department extends condolences to the family.

No further information is available at this time. MCFD reminds citizens within the area that the fire tower a restricted area not open to the public.