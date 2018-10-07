Bounty Hunter Shoots Wrong Man During Chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bounty hunter shot the wrong man at a Nashville fast food restaurant.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the Popeyes parking lot on at Jefferson Street and 9th Avenue.

According to Metro police officials, two bounty hunters were trying to serve a warrant when a chase broke out. They ended up in the parking lot, but one of them shot the wrong man.

That victim is in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No word yet on if the bounty hunter will face any charges.