Caregiver charged with stealing $240K in jewelry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A Nashville caregiver was charged with theft Thursday, after a police investigation revealed she allegedly stole more than $240,000 worth of jewelry from an elderly man.

According to her arrest affidavit, Ida Thomas worked as a caregiver employed by Senior Helpers Incorporated. While working at the Richland Place Retirement Community, investigators said they determined she stole 38 pieces of jewelry from an elderly man's room.

The jewelry was valued to be worth $243,000.

Investigators said they were able to match the days the jewelry disappeared to the days that Thomas was in the victim's room.

However, officers didn't get their break in the case until three of the pieces of jewelry, including the victim's wedding ring, were pawned in September and October. The shop reported it was Thomas who had pawned the items. Investigators showed family members the jewelry, and they confirmed to be some of the missing pieces.

Thomas was booked into the Davidson County Jail and held on $80,000 bond.