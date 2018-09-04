Coffee County Teenager Killed In Accidental Shooting Remembered

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Family and friends came together to remember a Coffee County teenager killed in an accidental shooting.

Austin P. Davis, age 17, died Friday. Coffee County Sheriff’s investigators said he was at home with his family members and was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself. He was taken to Unity Medical Center in Manchester, but passed away.

Those who knew Davis best gathered Monday evening in the parking lot at Coffee County Central High School. They came with candles and shared stories and memories of Davis.

He was remembered as someone who was a friend to many. He loved playing basketball, horseback riding, fishing, going to Bonnaroo, and his truck.

“He’s just such a good person. He has such a good soul,” said Kaitlyn Baltimore, who organized the vigil. “I definitely think it helps when everyone comes together, and we can grieve together.”

Now a makeshift memorial sits in the spot where Davis would park his truck every day.

CHS principal Paul Parsley said grief counselors will be available to students starting Tuesday when they return to school after the Labor Day weekend.

In a statement, Parsley said:

"The faculty, staff and students off Coffee County Central High are saddened by the loss of one of our senior students, Austin P. Davis. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

Funeral services for Davis will be Wednesday, September 5 at 4 p.m. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 4 at the funeral home and again Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.