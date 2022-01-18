Columbia Police Department looking for missing woman

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Columbia woman is missing.

Columbia police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Taylor Rae Price. Price was last heard from on January 14.

Price is five feet six inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. Price is 30-years-old. She was last seen driving a neon green 2018 Jeep Renegade.

Anyone with information regarding Price's whereabouts can contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900. Information can also be emailed to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com