NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews responded to a fire at a business by the Cumberland River in Nashville.

The fire happened at a large building at Advanced Plating in the 1400 block of Cowan Court Saturday afternoon.

Officials said it was a chemical fire. So far, no injuries have been reported. The fire was under control before 3 p.m.

The heat made fighting the fire difficult, and they continuously checked on the firefighters to make sure they're okay.

Five buildings nearby were evacuated. The district fire chief said the chemicals were hazardous and added they were working to make sure none of the chemicals entered the river.

