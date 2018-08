Nashville, Tenn. -- A driver is in life-threatening condition after a two car crash on Briley Parkway, at the entrance ramp from McGavock Pike. He was taken to Vanderbilt.

The condition of the other driver is unknown. Police have not said if there were any passengers.

Police say the injured driver was making a U-turn on the ramp when the other driver hit his car. The driver showed signs of impairment.