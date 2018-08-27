Blackburn, Bredesen Agree To Debate At Cumberland University

LEBANON, Tenn. - U.S. Senate candidates Rep. Marsha Blackburn and former Governor Phil Bredesen have agreed to participate in a debate at Cumberland University.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25th, at the historic university’s campus in Lebanon.

The debate is sponsored by NewsChannel 5, The Tennessean, Nashville Public Television (NPT), the League of Women Voters and Cumberland University.

The program will be broadcast live on NewsChannel 5 and NPT in Nashville and will be carried statewide on public television. It will also be streamed on NewsChannel5.com and The Tennessean.

NewsChannel 5 anchor Rhori Johnston and David Plazas, the opinion engagement editor at The Tennessean, will co-moderate the debate.

So far, this is the only debate to which both candidates have agreed.

“There are significant differences between how Phil Bredesen and I will serve Tennesseans in the Senate, and this debate will highlight that contrast," said Blackburn said Monday morning. “I appreciate the hard work of the event’s organizers and volunteers. I look forward to a substantive discussion about the future of our state and our country as part of our general election debates.”

Bredesen previously announced he would participate in at least three other debates.

“I want this campaign to be about ideas because that’s what Tennesseans expect from their leaders,” Bredesen said. “I’m applying for the job as U.S. Senator. These debates will give me the opportunity to show how we can take on the tough problems in Washington and work together to get things done.”

Both candidates are vying to fill the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who is not seeking re-election.

