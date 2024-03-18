Even with mental struggles, Nashville man indicted for death of family member

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a history of mental incompetency in the court, a Nashville man accused of killing his family member has now been indicted for first-degree murder and evidence tampering.

Kenneth Beach is accused of killing Josue Riscar Chirino after shooting him multiple times in November, police said. In January 2004, the court found Beach not guilty by reason of insanity after he was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to kill his girlfriend.

Court documents obtained first by NewsChannel 5 showed that Beach had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and cannabis dependence before he was charged with criminal homicide in 2023.

"It worries me," his mom Tamatha Edwards said. "They aren't saying about his medical records or anything like that. I am putting all my faith in everything will work out.

Edwards said next month will be hard for them because it would be Chirino's birthday. A new court date has not been assigned for Beach and these charges.

What happened in Kenneth Beach's case?

The week Beach allegedly shot Chirino his family sought help for his deteriorating mental health.

Beach's wife, Carice, told NewsChannel 5 she took him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They kept him overnight and let him go. On Wednesday morning, his mom said she took him to Centerstone Mental Health and Addiction Treatment for All and said he didn't receive help to her level of satisfaction.

Edwards claimed they have tried to retrieve those mental health records from those visits, and they still have not been able to do so.

Court files showed Beach started using drugs at age 12. Court documents revealed a family history of mental illness, with one sibling with bipolar disorder and another with schizophrenia.

He was incarcerated at the Taft Youth Development Center after an attempted homicide charge was dropped to aggravated assault. He said he supported himself with drug deals, according to court records.

Beach said he started having manic episodes at 17.

After his incident in 2004, the court said he needed to keep with an outpatient treatment program. In 2011, doctors petitioned the court to have that mandatory outpatient treatment end because he had bettered his life.

Once he left mandatory outpatient treatment, Beach found himself in the court again, according to his criminal history.

Mental incompetency especially came after Jillian Ludwig died. She was a Belmont University student who was shot and killed. The accused suspect has a court history of mental incompetency in the past, and he was recently found so again before Ludwig died. Legislation has now been named in her honor. We have covered this legislation since the day it was filed in early January.

HB 1640 would mean a person facing criminal charges who was deemed not competent to stand trial by a judge would be sent to a mental health facility and the individual would not be able to possess or purchase firearms. That person would have to continue outpatient treatment that the court keeps tabs on, according to an amendment the House Criminal Justice Committee passed.

The bill would cost Tennessee at least $2 million a year. Though it has bipartisan support, this bill wasn't originally outlined in the governor's budget. That means the bill is now searching for funding, otherwise known as going behind the budget.

In that research of how mental incompetency has affected Tennessee, Lucy Fullerton's name was found, showing that the state has dealt with this issue for more than 50 years. Fullerton was attending Tennessee Tech when she was murdered in 1970 by a man who was deemed incompetent. The case was eventually dismissed.

Lawmakers said they would work to get this funded. That will be determined later in the legislative session.

Kenneth Beach's criminal history

