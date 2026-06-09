Fans watch Japan's national soccer team train for the 2026 World Cup in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Japan's men's national soccer team has chosen Nashville as its official base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting up at Nashville SC's training center in Antioch.

To celebrate, the team hosted a community day at Geodis Park, giving fans a first look at the squad as they prepare for the most-watched single-sport event in the world — and the rain did nothing to dampen the excitement.

"The vibes are great," one fan said.

Fans turned out in force for the chance to cheer on the team up close.

"Practice for the World Cup. Practice for the World Cup. For the tournament," another fan said.

When Japan is not traveling for matches, Music City will serve as home base — a distinction Mayor Freddie O'Connell said the city did not take for granted.

"It's amazing because the Japan men's team chose to be in Nashville. Like, they visited, they made a conscious choice to be here even when we weren't like a top-tier recommending city for them. They were like, no, we want to be in your new city," O'Connell said.

For Japanese immigrants living in the U.S., the event was more than just soccer.

"I'm in the States right now. But, of course, like, you know, I'm from Japan, and I'm a big fan of an international Japanese team. So I really wanted to support them," one fan said.

American fans described it as a rare opportunity.

"I'm excited to see the players and how they train just to get an understanding of what you need to be like to go to the next level," one fan said.

Among those inspired was Izumi Wakatsuki, a Nashville resident who plays for Japan's U-17 national team — someone who bridges both worlds.

"I get to play the Japanese style soccer in Nashville. But I also get to bring a little bit of what Nashville has to offer, soccer-wise, to the Japanese team. So, it's like the best of both worlds," Wakatsuki said.

For Wakatsuki, watching the senior national team train hit close to home.

"It's honestly inspired me so much because I want to be on this kind of stage when I'm older. And I want to represent Japan on them all, too as well. So it's, I feel like it's a glimpse into my future, hopefully," Wakatsuki said.

As the skies cleared, fans sent their team off with warm wishes heading into the tournament.

"Hope they do good. They better cook," younger fans said, laughing.

The World Cup excitement in Nashville continues Friday night, when Geodis Park opens its doors for a free watch party for the USA vs. Paraguay match. The event is open to the public, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to RSVP on the Geodis Park website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com