Watch Now
News

Actions

Firefighters battle Murfreesboro house fire

Murfreesboro Fire
Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department
Murfreesboro Fire
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 18:19:40-05

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters battled a house fire in the 5000 block of Cloister Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene at 1:00 p.m.

Officials say one person was in the home when the fire first broke out. The person was able to escape the home uninjured.

Crews quickly worked to put out the flames. The roof of the home sustained severe damage.

Investigations are underway on the cause of the fire.

No further information is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap