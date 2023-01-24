Firefighters battle Murfreesboro house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters battled a house fire in the 5000 block of Cloister Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene at 1:00 p.m.

Officials say one person was in the home when the fire first broke out. The person was able to escape the home uninjured.

Crews quickly worked to put out the flames. The roof of the home sustained severe damage.

Investigations are underway on the cause of the fire.

No further information is available at this time.