Free vending machines dispensing naloxone installed by Davidson County Sheriff's Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When a loved one appears to be abusing drugs, it can be hard to know what to do.

In Nashville, it is probably a good idea to get some naloxone.

Last year, there were 714 suspected fatal overdoses in Nashville — the third straight year there were more than 700 suspected fatal overdoses. Fentanyl was present in 78% of those deaths.

Naloxone, an over-the-counter medicine known by most by the brand name Narcan, quickly reverses an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids.

Recently, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office put two naloxone vending machines in their facilities. One is at the Downtown Detention Center across from City Hall right on James Robertson Parkway. The other is off Harding Place at one of their facilities.

They put a vending machine in the downtown jail's lobby because they see the effects of opioid abuse firsthand.

"We see people coming into our custody because they're involved in crimes that are directly related to the disease of addiction," said Jon Adams, Director of Communications for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

So far this year in Nashville, there have been 17 overdoses by people in custody. Some overdosed during booking and some prior arrests. For example, if a patient overdoses, is taken to a hospital, treated, arrested, and then released to jail, the overdose is counted.

While DCSO put a machine in the lobby of a jail, anyone can use it.

"You can walk straight in, use the machine, walk straight back out, and not have to speak to anyone or ask any questions or do any paperwork," Adams said.

According to the Metro Public Health Department, 4 out of 10 people are not alone during a fatal overdose. If more people carried some form of naloxone more lives could potentially be saved.

Dr. Anidolee Melville-Chester or "Dr. Ann" is the division director of behavioral health and wellness at Metro Public Health. She encourages people to learn how to use Narcan. There are step-by-step instructions on the box and the vending machine. The last step, getting the person medical help can't be missed.

"Narcan is not the end goal, but it's definitely a life-saving measure," Dr. Ann said.

Getting Narcan at the vending machines is really as easy as 1-2-3.

"You punch in what number you want, it spins it out just like a bag of chips in a vending machine," Adams said.