Family Celebrates Nashville Shooting Victim's Birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn - Family and friends of an innocent man shot and killed at an Edgehill apartment in August celebrated his life with a balloon release.

On Saturday, Glen Young's family and co-workers gathered outside his home to pray and honor him.

His wife, Tia Fitzpatrick-Young, said she misses him every day.

"He was a dependable, reliable loving husband. It was sad," she said.

On August 24th, Young was at his sister's Edgehill Homes apartment on Horton Avenue when a shooting occurred at a nearby courtyard.

An “innocent” man killed. Family and friends celebrate Glen Young’s 60th birthday with a balloon release today. He leaves behind a wife and 7 children. The gunman is still out there. @NC5 #OnlyOnNewschannel5 pic.twitter.com/BqVy5llERP — Brandon Marshall (@NC5_BMarshall) October 6, 2018

Police said after hearing gunshots, Young opened the door to look outside. He was hit by a bullet in the chest. Officials said he was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he passed away.

"And he was up there doing errands and running errands for her and I got the call that he had been shot," Fitzpatrick-Young said.

His 23-year-old son, Jimmy, said Young was the ultimate father-figure.

"He would always try to get me to bet and see who would do the most push-ups. He always got me say I can do 100 push-ups in a minute and he would knock them out in 30 seconds," he said.

Young worked at a Kroger in the meat department for eight years. At the balloon release, his co-workers presented a framed poster with signatures to his wife.

Police described the gunman as a man in his mid-20s who stands around 5'8'' tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts.

According to detectives, they believe people in the community have identifying information about the gunman. Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.