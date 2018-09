NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A cleanup got underway along a stretch of road near Interstate 40 after a massive amount of undeliverable mail spilled from a truck.

Sly 5 flew over a portion of Lebanon Pike early Tuesday morning, where hundreds of letters, magazines, and other items were seen near the interstate.

U.S. Postal Service officials said the mail fell out of a recycling truck. Officials were called to the area to assist with the cleanup.

Sky 5 Aerials: