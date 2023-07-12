Health care worker brightens patients' days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes you don't realize how much you need someone until they show up.

That's how people describe 'My Hero' nominee: Christina Whitley of Nashville.

Randy Peters is one of Whitley's patients. They met at a crossroads in Peters' life — after his wife died.

"When she passed away everything went blank, it went dark," Peters said. "I was a complete wreck. I smoked a lot and drank a lot." Out of critical medications for months, the sadness nearly killed him.

Peters lives at Trevecca Towers, a low income housing development for seniors and the disabled — most of whom have little to no social support or access to medical care. That's where he met Whitley, who works for Telemate. Telemate helps fill heath care gaps with mobile and remote patient monitoring. Whitley comes to the Towers once a week to meet with residents.

"It's a lot about health care, blood sugars — but also a lot of loneliness here, having a conversation," Whitley told me.

Retired educator and Trevecca Towers resident Pamela Winegarden also looks forward to Whitley's weekly visits.

"She is a blessing. I cheer up immediately when I see her face," Winegarden said.

Trevecca Towers lead services coordinator Kim Phillips nominated Christina Whitley as 'My Hero,' expressing how much Whitley makes a difference. "She's always happy, always energetic and doing for residents — people haven't always had that in health care. It's cold and sterile — she's warm and inviting."

Whitley tells me the nomination is an honor. "I appreciate it so much, but I love these people," Whitley said. "I come here to do a job — but I love them."

Amy wants to know about your hero. Send her an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.