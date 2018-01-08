Home Destroyed By Fire In Goodlettsville

Light Rain
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Goodlettsville that was fully involved with the roof caved in.
The fire happened at a home in the 2800 block of Greer Road Monday morning.
Details of the fire had not been released, but images from the scene showed the home was a total loss.
Reports stated firefighters had to stay back at one point due to several rounds of ammunition in the home.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation. The homeowner told authorities he left a fire burning in the fireplace when he left for work, but it was unknown if that was the cause.