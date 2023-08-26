It's National Dog Day, show your pup some love and share a photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's national dog day, and Camp Bow Wow released a list of Tennessee's top dog breeds to honor the occasion.

1) Labrador Retriever

2) Golden-doodle

3) German Shepherd

4) Pitbull Terrier

5) Australian Shepherd

Want to adopt? Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland has tips. She said family, lifestyle and daily routine are important.

"Some small breeds are big dogs at heart — for example, even the smallest terriers tend to be high-energy and need lots of attention and exercise, while a large dog breed like a Great Dane is known to be fairly calm and lower-energy,” Askeland said. “Even though a dog’s breed may influence certain tendencies and behaviors, the breed alone should not determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home."

Usually, small dogs are better for apartment spaces and large dogs need more space to run around.

