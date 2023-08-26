Watch Now
News

Actions

It's National Dog Day, show your pup some love and share a photo

Dog Day.png
WTVF
Dog Day.png
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 12:51:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's national dog day, and Camp Bow Wow released a list of Tennessee's top dog breeds to honor the occasion.

1) Labrador Retriever
2) Golden-doodle
3) German Shepherd
4) Pitbull Terrier
5) Australian Shepherd

Want to adopt? Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland has tips. She said family, lifestyle and daily routine are important.

"Some small breeds are big dogs at heart — for example, even the smallest terriers tend to be high-energy and need lots of attention and exercise, while a large dog breed like a Great Dane is known to be fairly calm and lower-energy,” Askeland said. “Even though a dog’s breed may influence certain tendencies and behaviors, the breed alone should not determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home."

Usually, small dogs are better for apartment spaces and large dogs need more space to run around.

If you have pictures of your dog you want us to feature on social media for national dog day, send us an email at My5@newschannel5.com!

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School