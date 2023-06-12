It's nearly time for our second debate for Nashville mayor. Here's how you can watch.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for mayor, NewsChannel 5 is continuing its debate series, asking candidates questions about how they would run the city.

The second debate is June 22 at Belmont University. Mayor John Cooper has decided not to run for a second term. More than a dozen people are now vying for his job.

NewsChannel 5 — along with our partners from The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College, and Belmont University — is hosting a series of mayoral debates.

Anchor Rhori Johnston and The Tennesseean's opinion and engagement editor David Plazas will moderate the debate. Eight candidates are scheduled to take part.

WHO'S DEBATING



Sen. Heidi Campbell

Councilman Freddie O'Connell

Jim Gingrich

Councilwoman Sharon Hurt

Alice Rolli

Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite

Matt Wiltshire

Sen. Jeff Yarbro

HOW TO WATCH

Our debates are free to attend, but you will need a ticket to get in. You can reserve your ticket for the June debate here.

NewsChannel 5 will show the debate live on TV, our streaming platforms, and social media for those who cannot attend in person.

Want to submit a question for the debate? You can do so at debate@newschannel5.com.

NEXT DEBATE



July 6 at American Baptist College