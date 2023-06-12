Watch Now
It's nearly time for our second debate for Nashville mayor. Here's how you can watch.

Jordan Powell/WTVF
Nine of the candidates to become the next mayor of Metro-Nashville.
Nashville Mayoral Candidates 2023
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 17:41:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for mayor, NewsChannel 5 is continuing its debate series, asking candidates questions about how they would run the city.

The second debate is June 22 at Belmont University. Mayor John Cooper has decided not to run for a second term. More than a dozen people are now vying for his job.

NewsChannel 5 — along with our partners from The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College, and Belmont University — is hosting a series of mayoral debates.

Anchor Rhori Johnston and The Tennesseean's opinion and engagement editor David Plazas will moderate the debate. Eight candidates are scheduled to take part.

WHO'S DEBATING

  • Sen. Heidi Campbell
  • Councilman Freddie O'Connell
  • Jim Gingrich
  • Councilwoman Sharon Hurt
  • Alice Rolli
  • Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite
  • Matt Wiltshire
  • Sen. Jeff Yarbro

HOW TO WATCH

Our debates are free to attend, but you will need a ticket to get in. You can reserve your ticket for the June debate here.

NewsChannel 5 will show the debate live on TV, our streaming platforms, and social media for those who cannot attend in person.

Want to submit a question for the debate? You can do so at debate@newschannel5.com.

NEXT DEBATE

  • July 6 at American Baptist College

