Joe Clyde Daniels Case Bound Over To Grand Jury

DICKSON, Tenn. - The case against Joe Clyde Daniels' parents has been bound over to a grand jury.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels made an appearance Monday morning. Both have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old son.

Joe Clyde's father reportedly admitted to beating his son to death and dumping the body in a remote area, but so far, the little boy's body has not been found. His wife, Krystal, was also arrested in connection to the alleged crime.

As the hearing got underway, TBI agent Joey Boyd -- the lead agent in the case -- took the stand.

Boyd said Joseph Daniels agreed to take a polygraph but failed the test. After a 5-6 hour interview, Joseph Daniels reportedly admitted to beating his son to death with his fist multiple times, Boyd said.

Agent Boyd also testified that during an interview with Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe, Daniels said he wanted to tell authorities where the body was but couldn't because he "doesn't want the public to know what [Daniels] did to Joe Clyde.

Krystal Daniels agreed to take a polygraph but also reportedly failed. During a post-polygraph interview, Boyd said she admitted her involvement.

Boyd testified that Krystal said she heard a loud scream described as a “painful scream” and it suddenly stopped. She walked out of the bedroom to see Joe Clyde on the floor with his father over him with a closed fist.

Boyd said she then went back to sleep and lied to officials about what happened.

After the case was bound over, a public defender argued that Krystal Daniels' bond was not appropriate and not reasonable to be met. However, the judge ruled that her bond would remain the same.

Outside the courthouse, several staged a silent demonstration as Joseph and Krystal Daniels arrived.

Dozens of law enforcement volunteers searched for the boy's body this weekend. Saturday night K-9 officers thought they found something, but it ended up being a false call.

