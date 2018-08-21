LA VERGNE, Tenn. - Close up, it looks like an area that could be found in a third world country. There's trash piled high and flies everywhere. However, this scene sits right outside Patty Law's front door at King Ridge Apartments in LaVergne.

“It’s just nasty, it smells, the kids can’t come out,” Law explained.

King Ridge Apartments is managed by a company that has an office in Crossville and the main headquarters in Missouri. When residents had their water turned off several weeks back and it became a public safety issue, the City stepped in to get the water turned back on. In February the City even took the management company to court for trash and lawn care problems.

When the trash company was contacted Monday it said its services at the property were put on hold because the management company hasn't paid its bills.

“We’re out here all on our own, fixing our own place. Where’s all of our money going to,” Law asked.

These residents tell me they're beginning to feel like they're living in the land of the forgotten. “We’re just stuck in a situation of no end. We have no one here to help us but ourselves,” added Law.

They may be in Section 8 housing, none the less they have families to feed and children to raise and doing it there is becoming a growing concern. “Its sad because when I moved here five years ago, these were beautiful apartments. They weren't the best but they were home and it’s still home and I don’t want to go anywhere,” Law said with tears in her eyes.

Channel 5's attempts to reach the headquarters in Missouri Monday were unsuccessful.

While in court earlier this year the City did instruct the company to begin repairs on the mold, rust and windows that won't open. Residents tell us that work hasn't even begun.